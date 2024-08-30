WWE’s Drew McIntyre Comments on “Train Wreck” Match With The Nasty Boys

Earlier this year WWE unveiled the WWE Vault YouTube channel — a place for fans to watch old uncovered matches and footage that hasn’t seen the light of day in years, if ever. Recently, they shared a tag team match between Drew McIntyre in his initial WWE run against The Nasty Boys. During The Killer’s Game press junket, ComicBook inquired about one of the early matches of McIntyre’s WWE career and if he got the chance to go back and watch it. McIntyre stars in the film as Rory McKenzie opposite future WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, and Terry Crews.

“I will never ever watch that match back. You’ll have to tie me to the chair Clockwork Orange style and pry my eyes open to watch that match. I did the intro for it, obviously, you see before they play the match. But I — that’s some serious trauma,” McIntyre said. “I don’t need to relive what happened there. The number one curtain sell out of all WWE history. The curtain sell out is just when everybody comes to watch the match that’s happening in the ring.

Usually at TV people are busy, they have to take care of their segment for later. They’re chatting, not watching what’s going on in the ring, especially the non televised matches. Everybody in the backstage area, I mean, everybody was waiting at monitors peeking through curtains and I was like, ‘is this normal?’ They were like, ‘no, they just know this is about to be a train wreck,’ and it was a freakin’ train wreck.”

The Nasty Boys were a hardcore, brawling tag team that bad their name on the independent circuit in the late 1980s. They caught the attention of WCW and eventually WWE, though their initial run only lasted three years. They would return to WCW thereafter which caused a lot of turmoil as they are known to be stiff with their opponents. They made one last appearance in WWE 14 years after their last match which was the tag match against McIntyre and Dave Taylor. Despite defeating them, they were released from their contracts the next day.

What is The Killer’s Game About?

Directed by JJ Perry and based on the book by Jay R. Bonansinga, The Killer’s Game follows top hitman Joe Flood (Bautista) who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. He decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Pom Klementieff and Ben Kingsley also star from a screenplay by Rand Ravich and James Coyne. The Killer’s Game is produced by Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance), Steve Richards (Endurance Media), and Kia Jam (K. Jam Media) and Lipsync.

The Killer’s Game releases in theaters on September 13th.