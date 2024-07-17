WWE’s Ethan Page Retains NXT Title, Pinned by Future Challenger

Ethan Page shocked the world when he fell on Je’Von Evans and won the NXT Championship in NXT Heartwave’s Fatal 4-Way, ending Trick Williams’ Championship reign much sooner than expected. Despite the win, Page hasn’t been able to shake the constant threat of Oro Mensah, who has been attacking him every chance he gets. Tonight Page gave a Title shot to the first person he could think of in order not to give it to Mensah, and that would turn out to be Dante Chen. Chen was ready too, giving Page a real challenge throughout the match. Page was able to ultimately win, but Mensah would resurface, not only crashing Page’s celebration but also pinning the Champ for a full three count after the match.

Page’s Unexpected Challenger

Page got the first hit in by knocking Chen to the mat, and then patted Chen on the head to taunt him, but that only angered Chen, who almost rolled up Page for the win right after. Chen hit a powerful back elbow before connecting with a superkick to the jaw, but Page kicked out of the cover attempt. Chen ended up being flipped to the floor and then knocked back down by the Champion, who then rolled Chen into the ring and went for a number of strikes to the head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chen kicked out of a pin attempt but came back with some solid offense, and then hit a big kick to the head of the Champ. Chen continued to gain momentum after almost covering the Champ, and then Chen connected with a number of strikes before some clotheslines. A missed kick gave Page a chance to get back in it, but then Chen almost rolled Page up again. Page kicked out and then got almost pinned a third time, and Page looked to buy some space from the challenger. Chen knocked Page down and went for the cover again, but Page kicked out. A huge boot to the head followed from Page, who then hit the Ego’s Edge and that was it for Chen.

Crashing the Party

Page retained the Title, but didn’t get to celebrate. Oro Mensah came in and attacked Page, but Page was able to fight him off, hitting him with a slam and leaving him in the ring. Unfortunately for the Champion Mensah wasn’t done, and he came out swinging and attacking the Champ outside the ring. Mensah got Page back in the ring and clocked him with a big kick to the head. Mensah then added insult to injury by pinning Page for a full three count from the crowd, showing he could pin the Champ if a match ever happens.

Page already denied Mensah’s challenge for the Title once before, but now that he’s pinned the Champ that might not be something Page can avoid. Page was approached after the match backstage and asked about what Mensah had done and if it bothered him, and Page wasn’t too happy with the question. “Stop. He didn’t pin me. That didn’t count. I’m still the NXT Champion, and for the record, none of this bothers me,” Page said as he started to leave the building. Before he left completely though he turned back and said, “And he didn’t pin me.”

So it does actually look like it bothers him, and we’ll likely see Page respond in some way next week. Granted, Mensah will be occupied with Ashante Thee Adonis after he broke up an attempt to flirt with Jakara Jackson, but that would also be the perfect place for Page to strike and make a statement. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next week.

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!