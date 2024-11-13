WWE’s Fallon Henley Takes Down Fan Fave, Retains NXT Women’s North American Title

Fatal Influence cemented their reign over NXT when Fallon Henley dethroned Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at Halloween Havoc in a Gauntlet match, and tonight Henley would look to make a statement in Jordan’s anticipated rematch, though this time it was just one on one. Henley had clearly scouted some of Jordan’s trademark moves, but Jordan would bounce back from some big offense from the Champ and come close to taking back the Title. She was on the cusp of winning it back when Jacy Jayne put Henley’s foot on the bottom rope to break up a pin, and then Nyx would get involved as well, which would allow Henley to get the drop on Jordan and take the win. Henley and Fatal Influence are still in power, and Jordan will have to regroup and figure out what’s next.

Henley vs Jordan: Round 2

Jordan and Henley locked up and didn’t let go for a while, with neither superstar able to gain the advantage and forced to break by the referee. Then counters from both stars followed, though Henley got the first strike in with a chop to the chest. Henley got knocked down but evaded a dropkick from Jordan and slammed her into the corner.

Henley got thrown by Jordan and knocked outside with a dropkick, and then Jordan went for a move but got slammed into the announce table instead. Jordan returned the favor and then hit a standing moonsault from the table that knocked Henley to the floor.

During the break, Henley kicked Jordan to the floor and got some payback, and then back from break both superstars went for the same move and ended up on the mat. Jordan hit some shoulder tackles and then delivered a back elbow that knocked the Champ to the mat. Jordan hit a shooting star and went for a cover, but Henley kicked out. Jordan went up top but Henley yanked her leg down and broke it up, following it with a slam of her own and then a bulldog for a cover, though Jordan kicked out.

Jordan got back to her feet and had Henley up on the ropes, and was able to race back up after being knocked down. Jordan hit the Phoenix Splash and went for the pin, but Henley was able to kick out. Jordan was back up top but missed the move and Henley hen rolled Jordan up for a quick pin, though Jordan was able to escape. Jordan slammed Henley down and went for the moonsault and got it, but Jayne put Henley’s foot on the bottom rope to break it up.

Jordan kicked Jayne in the face and knocked her to the floor, and then Nyx got involved and got rocked with a kick. Jordan went to roll up Henley but Henley kicked out and that pushed Jordan into a punch from Jayne. Henley then hit the slam and got the pin and the win, retaining her North American Championship.

