WWE’s Kevin Owens Shares Promising Update on Mother’s Health

Earlier this month, Kevin Owens shared some personal news on WWE SmackDown, revealing that his mother was rushed to the hospital a few days before the show. Owens and his family were staying at the hospital with her as she fought to get better. Owens said the reason he didn’t stay there was that she’s the one person who would have a problem with that, as she has been behind his dream of being a professional wrestler from the start. Today Owens revealed a wonderful update, as he posted a photo of his mom sitting up in the hospital bed holding on of his Just Keep Fighting shirts. Owens added the perfect caption, writing “She kicked out.” We here at ComicBook wish the Owens family all the best and his mom a speedy recovery.

A Health Update

On the July 5th episode of SmackDown, Owens came out to the ring with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, as the three superstars were set to have a match at Money in the Bank against The Bloodline. Owens then revealed that his mother was having health issues, and the family had been by her side all week. Owens said, “Monday morning I got a call from my dad, telling me that my mom was rushed to the hospital, I needed to get home. So I jumped on a flight and flew back to Quebec, and that’s where I’ve been for the last five days or so. In the same hospital where she gave birth to me with my dad and my brother at her bedside watching her fight like hell.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My dad and my mom are not here tonight and they won’t be here tomorrow because my mom is still in her hospital bed fighting like hell. I know I could’ve stayed home tonight and it would’ve been a problem with anybody back there or out here, and I probably should’ve stayed home, but I didn’t because the one person it would have been a problem for is my mother,” Owens said.

“Because ever since I was 11 years old and I discovered professional wrestling in WWE, she did everything she could along with my dad, to make sure I would realize my dream, get to WWE. She wanted me to fight like hell. She told me every single time to come in here and leave it all in the ring…so if she knew. If she heard that I missed a show because of her she’d be so pissed, so here I am,” Owens said.

Owens has become a fixture of WWE and one of the company’s most reliable superstars. Owens has recently been involved in stories surrounding Orton, Rhodes, and The Bloodline, and Owens and Orton have teamed up so much that they even have RKO shirts. They’ve also consistently been allies of Rhodes, though there have been some teases of Orton facing Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in recent weeks. We’ll have to wait and see how things play out, as Rhodes has a match against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.

As for Owens, he will continue to be a big part of WWE for at least the next 9 months, as he recently revealed that’s the lengthy of his current contract. In an interview with Metro, Owens spoke of his current contract and how he approaches these sorts of things these days. “I really don’t take anything for granted. I’ve nine months left on my contact, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out,” Owens said. “That’s just life. If I’ve learned anything over the last few years, it’s that nothing is guaranteed. I’ve learned that through some very unfortunate events, we’ve lost so many good people that was never expected. That’s just one example of how I do not take anything for granted, how I look at things now.”