WWE’s Roman Reigns Takes Swipe at Raw on SmackDown

Tonight’s SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming out to address Reigns’ absence from the show, though we all know he was in fact there thanks to camera footage from the arena. Still, he wasn’t on television, and during his promo he talked about running around naked on an island with his wife during his mini vacation. In a later segment, we see him talking to The Usos and Paul Heyman about last week’s show, and that’s when he takes a swipe at WWE’s other show, Monday Night Raw. Reigns said “I take one week off and the show sucks. It was almost as bad as Raw.” He gets a laugh after the joke but he isn’t playing around, and that’s when The Usos leave to get ready for their match later in the night.

It’s funny because, well, it’s very true. SmackDown has been the superior show for a while now, just from a storyline and compelling angles point of view. Granted, raw is three hours and SmackDown is only two, but you could also screw up two hours easily, and more often than not, SmackDown ends up being quite entertaining.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for tonight’s show, Reigns accepted a challenge from King Woods that will decide if Woods bends the knee to Reigns or if King Woods bends a knee to Jimmy Uso, and here’s how it went down.

Kofi introduced Woods. Woods said “Sir Kofi, it looks as if they’ve forgotten my table. I thought when you were king around here you sat at the head of the table, and in fact, you never stop talking about sitting at the head of the table, and then you got to make a shirt about sitting at the head of the table because you lost enough brain cells to remember talking about it.”

Kingston then had a dig at the Island of Relevance, saying “it must be so sad and lonely upon this island.” Then chants broke out again for The New Day, and Woods said “but alas, it is time to get to the part of our program the people actually care about. My people in my kingdom in Evansville Indiana. Now Mr. Reigns, I’m here to propose a challenge if you will. If your friend who is known as Jimmy Use is able to defeat me tonight, then I will have no problem acknowledging you. But, when I defeat young James Uso, he will be made to be doing what he should be doing right now, and he will have to bend the knee.”

What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!