WWE’s Sami Zayn Takes Down Bron Breakker and Retains at Money in the Bank

A physical throwdown was in store for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank, featuring Sami Zayn defending his Intercontinental Title against one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars in Bron Breakker. That power was on display early in the match, but Zayn showcased his experience and ability to adapt throughout the entire match, so while Breakker certainly had him on the ropes at various times, Zayn was always able to recover and get back into the match. That led to a thrilling sequence where Zayn dodged the spear and hit the Helluva Kick for the pin and the win.

A Fast Start

The raw power disparity between Zayn and Breakker was easy to see early, as Breakker made it a point to showcase it at the onset of the match. Zayn wasn’t phased though, and despite some early taunting from Breakker, Zayn never wavered and clocked Breakker with a kick to the head and shoulder after leaping off the ropes. Breakker came right back with a vicious clothesline and then delivered slams and suplexes to keep the Champ off his feet.

Zayn got back into it and started a run, hitting a DDT and going for the cover, but Breakker kicked out. Zayn’s run continued, as he leapt over Breakker and threw him to the floor. Zayn then jumped off the barricade but Breakker caught him and slammed him down, only to find himself thrown to the floor after the action returned to the ring. Zayn lined up to attack but Breakker cut him off and knocked him away before returning to the ring.

Can’t Keep Zayn Down

Zayn caught Breakker’s spear attempt and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb into a cover, but Breakker kicked out of the pin. Breakker then went for a cover of his own after hitting a Frankensteiner, but Zayn kicked out of the pin. Then Zayn dodged a spear attempt from Breakker, but Breakker was able to jump from the ring apron and hit a clothesline on Zayn against the announce table.

Breuker was favoring his knee when he returned to the ring, but he still lifted Zayn. Zayn reversed the move and hit an exploder suplex and then lined up for the Helluva Kick, but Breakker hit a knee strike to the head and stopped him cold. Breakker then slammed Zayn down and lined up for the spear, but Zayn caught him with a kick to the head. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick and got it, going for the pin and getting the 3 count. Zayn is still your Intercontinental Champion.

Money in the Bank Card

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Drew McIntyre def. Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, Jey Uso, and Andrade

Women’s 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) def. Bron Breakker

