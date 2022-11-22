Young Bucks Tease "Interesting" AEW Dynamite in Chicago

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are back in AEW. The trio, collectively known as The Elite, made their return to the promotion they helped birth this past weekend at AEW Full Gear, challenging AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle for the titles that they never lost. The Elite had won the straps at AEW's previous pay-per-view, AEW All Out, but were stripped of the championships just three days later due to their involvement in a backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel. This altercation resulted in over a dozen suspensions, including those who were reportedly only trying to break up the fight, and launched a third-party investigation into the matter that forced all involved parties to remain off AEW television as proceedings progressed.

Once vignettes for The Elite's return began airing roughly one month ago, this signaled the conclusion of the investigation which freed up Omega and the Bucks to resume wrestling again. That said, reports of an "us vs. them" outcome of the backstage fight circulated for weeks before the investigation concluded, and with The Elite being the ones to return to AEW, many have assumed that Punk will not be back in the company. Adding fuel to that fire is the fact that Steel, who reportedly bit Omega during the altercation, was released from AEW weeks ago.

The trio fanned the flame at AEW Full Gear, as loud "F--k CM Punk" chants echoed throughout the Prudential Center during The Elite's bout with Death Triangle. Not only were these chants caught on the pay-per-view broadcast, but they were specifically spotlighted on Being The Elite this past Monday.

As Omega and the Bucks approach their first televised AEW appearance this Wednesday, they find themselves venturing into enemy territory. Wednesday's AEW Dynamite emanates from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Punk's lively hometown. The Bucks know that they are about to swim in choppy waters, as the decorated tag team referenced the upcoming show in their Twitter bio.

"Chicago," the @youngbucks Twitter bio reads. "This'll be interesting."

Similar to Bret Hart in Montreal or "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in Portland, CM Punk is typically cherished as a conquering hero in his hometown, regardless of whether he was a babyface or heel at the moment. That said, September's AEW All Out took place in Chi-Town as well, and the returning MJF, Punk's most famous AEW rival, received thunderous applause when he confronted the Second City Saint.

The Elite square off against Death Triangle in their second match of an ongoing best of seven series this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.