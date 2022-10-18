Young Rock Season 3 Poster Confirms Attitude Era Version of The Rock

The Attitude Era has arrived...again. One of the most beloved eras in the history of WWE took places in the 1990s and early 2000s, with wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the forefront of all the action. As NBC's Young Rock TV series works through the life of Dwayne Johnson, it was only a matter of time before it would reach the Attitude Era. That time has finally arrived.

The third season of Young Rock debuts on NBC in November, and it will continue to follow the story of Johnson throughout different points of his life. The poster for Season 3 recently debuted online and it features a take on The Rock with his signature Attitude Era look, the Intercontinental Championship hanging on his shoulder. Take a look!

Fans of the Attitude Era

Fans of the Rock N Wrestling Era

Fans of a certain surprise guest star that will have everyone talking

Your season has arrived#YoungRock – 11/4 8:30pm ET pic.twitter.com/ZbEgVfHcmn — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) October 17, 2022

Young Rock executive producer Brian Gewirtz, the former head writer for WWE, shared the poster online on Monday, along with a message for fans of wrestling in the '90s. He stated that Season 3 is the season for "Fans of the Attitude Era" and "Fans of the Rock N Wrestling Era." He also teased that this season will contain a certain "surprise guest star" that is sure to have everyone talking.

Earlier this year, Gewirtz spoke with ComicBook.com's Connor Casey about bringing the Attitude Era to Young Rock, something he's wanted to do since back in the second season.

"Oh, definitely. We strategically put just a quick little second of a clip in there in the new trailer, kind of like Princess Leia in The Force Awakens trailer," Gewirtz said. "We just wanted to give a quick, 'Oh my God, what was that?' moment of seeing Rocky Maivia making his grand entrance at Survivor Series '96. We get to that and potentially more stuff this season without really giving anything away. Hopefully Season Three and beyond, at least in that timeline with Uli (Latukefu), we could really explore that. Uli, who plays 23-year-old Dwayne, he's really just an athletic freak. He took to wrestling so quickly that if Vince [McMahon] wanted to take a look at him and bring him into WWE, I'm sure he would achieve success really quickly. I don't think he's going to do that. But if he wanted to, he probably could."

Young Rock Season 3 debuts on NBC on November 4th.