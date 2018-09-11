Watch: Zelina Vega Candidly Recalls Losing her Father in 9/11 Attacks

September 11, 2001, was a day no American can forget. While most of us watched your respective TV screen in horror, some Americans were affected by the tragic event on a much more personal level. And WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was one of them.

Vega’s father, Michael Angel Trinidad, was one of the 2,996 people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Trinidad worked on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center and the plane impacted the building just below, leaving him no route to escape. However, he was able to call home. And while the then 10-year old Vega did not get to speak with him, she did hear her father’s final words.

Vega candidly shared the memory of that day with WWE’s Renee Young.

Today is certainly a day that changed @Zelina_VegaWWE‘s life forever and played a big part in her journey to become a @WWE Superstar. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/27VnuyWJWH — WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2018

Vega posted a thank you to WWE and Renee Young for putting together the video.

“Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon @WWE , WWE productions and @ReneeYoungWWE for the wonderful interview allowing me to share my story with the @WWEUniverse and represent for my Dad today.. I am truly honored,” wrote Vega.