My Hero Academia Wows with One For All Snapchat Lens

My Hero Academia is just about everywhere these days. From print to film and stage, the popular shonen title is hard to overlook, and that goes doubly on social media. Around the world, the series has amassed an army of loyal followers, and one of them decided to spice things up on Snapchat with a little known lens honoring One For All.

Over on social media, the lens made a comeback thanks to My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The movie went live in the U.S. last week, and it has racked up some serious cash. The short run has earned $10 million to date which is impressive for an anime film overseas. Of course, Funimation had plenty to do with that success, and it got fans hyped with some quirky Snapchat lenses.

If you want to experience a lens like that for yourself, then you are in luck. A fan made a lens for One For All awhile back that you can still use today. The piece was created by Dave G., and it lets fans power up with their own Full Cowling.

The transformation puts a familiar red X over your face when the lens is used. Green energy with form an aura around you, and the lens tops it all off by giving you extra green eyes. Of course, this is meant to be an homage to Izuku as the hero is all about that green palate, and he pulls it off.

If you are interested in other filters, you are in luck. Snapchat has lots of users who've created DIY lenses based on My Hero Academia. From All Might to Dabi, you can step into the shoes of your favorite character to feel beyond PLUS ULTRA! And if you are interested in checking out My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in theaters, Funimation has it screening for a bit longer if you'd like to check out your local theater's screenings!

Which other Quirk needs to get a Snapchat lens? Are you voting Bakugo or Tokoyami? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

