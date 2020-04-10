Femme Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Inosuke's Bold Side

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surprised fans everywhere as the first season of the series exploded towards the end of its run. Although the anime's popularity didn't quite take off immediately, one of the major standouts from early on was Inosuke Hashibira. Introduced during one of Tanjiro's missions to fight off a trio of powerful demons in a deadly house, this boy covered in a boar mask became one of the major fan favorites of the anime overall. With his bold fighting style and even bolder look, Inosuke made an impact right away.

This was to say nothing of the boy under the boar mask as well. Inosuke became one of the integral figures of the series because of his brash nature belying a hidden gentleness on the inside. He might seem like he wants to fight all of the time, but the longer he continues to journey with Tanjiro the more fans began to see that he really just wanted a place to belong.

The clash between his beastly boar warrior self and his gorgeous face underneath serves as great inspiration for cosplay too! Artist @Nadyasonika (who you can find on Instagram here) highlights this dynamic between the two looks with a bold new femme take on everyone's favorite boar swordsman. Check it out below:

Inosuke will be returning alongside Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zentisu in the follow up to the smash hit first season, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train - The Movie. This movie will be picking up immediately after the final episode of the first season as sees the central quartet teaming up with the Flame Hashira Rengoku to figure out a mystery behind a train where 40 people have gone missing at the hands of a demon.

There is currently no English language release date set for the new film as of yet, but it's now on track for a debut in Japan this October. Are you excited to see Inosuke again in the new Demon Slayer movie coming to Japan this Fall? What are you hoping to see from everyone's favorite boar boy in the new movie? What were you favorite Inosuke moments from the anime's first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

