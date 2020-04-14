Sword Art Online Delay Amidst Pandemic Leaves Fans Dismayed

As the spread of the novel coronavirus has resulted in many entertainment venues postponing or outright cancelling their productions for the forseeable future, the anime industry has begun to see how many shows originally planned to release sometime this month as part of the Spring 2020 season are beginning to be delayed until further notice. This included major sequel series such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- and probably one of the hardest hitting delays was for the final half of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld. Initially slated to premiere on April 25th, it's now been moved to a currently unconfirmed date in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have been taking the news of the delay pretty roughly as not only was War of Underworld's second half finally going to bring the War of Underworld arc to an end, but it also serves as the end of the Alicization saga as a whole. As one of the longest and best received arcs in the anime to date, fans have been waiting quite a while to see how it was all going to bring it to a close.

