12 Years Ago, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Studio Released the Darkest Psychological Horror of All Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is easily one of the biggest fantasy anime in recent years, but the animation studio behind it has been around for a while. Established in 1972, Madhouse is one of the oldest and most popular animation studios in the country. The studio is known for several classic hits such as Perfect Blue, Monster, Death Note, and many more. It’s no surprise that the studio is loved for psychological thrillers, especially within the Seinen demographic. For several decades, the anime and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, considering that most of the mainstream series are thrilling battle action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A majority of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and many more. On the other hand, while most Seinen anime and manga often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories fans have ever seen. The 1980s and 1990s were not only a phenomenal decade for Shonen series, but Seinen thrived during the era. Among the several incredible stories, Hitoshi Iwaaki’s 1989 manga, Parasyte, claimed its spot as one of the most acclaimed series of all time. The manga was later adapted into an anime by Madhouse on October 9th, 2026, and even now it remains the darkest psychological horror of all time.

Parasyte: The Maxim Remains One of the Greatest Anime of All Time

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The manga was serialized in the Afternoon magazine by Kodansha and only released in 64 chapters from 1989 to 1994. Despite being a short story, it was praised for its visuals and exceptional plot. The series was originally compiled in 10 volumes before releasing an eight-volume edition in 2003 for fans in the U.S. However, the manga’s popularity skyrocketed in 2014 after it received an anime adaptation by studio Madhouse, one of the most renowned animation studios of all time. Many series have questioned humanity and what it means to be human, but few have done it as beautifully yet heartbreakingly as Parasyte. This complex series is a profound psychological coming-of-age story following an ordinary teenage boy who lost his humanity without even knowing what was missing from him. Shinichi Izumi, a seventeen-year-old high school student, falls victim to the worldwide alien invasion, where worm-like alien parasites take over human bodies and blend into society unnoticed.

Because Shinichi was wearing headphones, the alien ended up infecting his right hand, and the two somehow learned to coexist. However, while Shinichi’s alien doesn’t crave mindless destruction, the same can’t be said about the others. These flesh-eating aliens target the people around them and cause senseless destruction. Left with no other choice, Shinichi is forced to confront the threats in front of him and find a way to save humanity. However, as the story continues, he begins losing his own human emotions without even realizing it. The thought-provoking story follows his journey as he claims back what he lost.

Do you think Parasyte: The Maxim still holds up as one of the most disturbing psychological horror anime? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



