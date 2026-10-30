After 27 Years, Boruto Just Destroyed Naruto’s Most Important Element

The Naruto series first appeared in Shonen Jump magazine in September 1999, and its very first chapter made it clear what its most important element would be. Now, the latest installment in the franchise, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, has just destroyed the representation of this element and what it means for the franchise. The Boruto series has been quite different, despite embodying many elements of the Naruto franchise. It had to make several elements of the original series obsolete as it focused on a new generation and brought about revolutionary changes. It began doing so with the incorporation of scientific elements, showcasing the world’s advancement and the changing role of ninjas.

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Then came the original series’ main characters, who were either made irrelevant or, like Naruto and Sasuke, sidelined by certain circumstances. All of this was done to allow the next generation to take the spotlight. However, one element the series continued to incorporate was its political dynamic, in which the position of Hokage always played a central role. For the most part, Naruto served as Hokage and fulfilled his duties admirably. Following his entrapment, Shikamaru took over and also fulfilled his duties as Hokage. However, the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex appears poised to replace Shikamaru as Hokage, but it is not simply aiming to introduce a new Hokage; rather, it is changing what the position itself stands for.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Disrespects the Most Important Element of the Naruto Franchise

Image courtesy of Pierrot

When the Naruto series first appeared, it made it clear that its titular protagonist’s journey would be about becoming Hokage, which meant earning everyone’s respect and being recognized as a person. This is what drove Naruto throughout the series, and he ultimately achieved his dream and became the honorable Hokage he had always wanted to be. However, the Boruto series has failed to preserve this meaning, and ever since Shikamaru became Hokage, it has been sidelining the position. Now, with the appearance of Kobu, the representative of the Fire Nation’s Daimyo, the position of Hokage has been further undermined. Kobu has repeatedly questioned Shikamaru and his authority as Hokage.

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 38, Kobu reveals that he has obtained evidence against Shikamaru and can replace him with Konohamaru. While Konohamaru is a suitable choice, as he has always aspired to become Hokage himself, Kobu’s plan is simply to fill the position while pulling the strings himself. This dishonors the position of Hokage, which has always represented the pride of Konoha and its shinobi. To make matters worse, Kobu and other high-ranking political figures are planning to dismiss the shinobi forces entirely, as they no longer consider them useful in the modern era. This marks a major shift, with undermining the position of Hokage being one of the first steps.

The Naruto franchise has indeed evolved considerably, especially in its portrayal of the position of Hokage, which is ultimately a political office. When Naruto became Hokage and began carrying out his duties, he realized what his dream was actually about. At the end of the day, the Hokage was a political figure, and the position’s exploitation through corruption was somewhat inevitable. The Boruto series has done well to reflect the realities of the elements established by the Naruto franchise. While its reasoning for undermining the position of Hokage is genuine, it is still sad to see the role being stripped of the meaning it held for Naruto in the original series.