New Shonen Jump’s Best 2026 Anime Trailer Confirms Season 2 Return

Shonen Jump‘s hidden gem anime hit of the year has just confirmed it’s coming back for Season 2, and has dropped the first trailer for its return to help celebrate. It’s been a great year for Shonen Jump anime releases thus far as fans have gotten to see the debuts of plenty of anime adaptations that fans have been waiting for, and the hits will just keep on coming. Thankfully, that’s true for one Shonen Jump anime that might have gone under the radar for most fans but has actually been one of the best experiences of the year.

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Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi made its debut earlier this Spring, and has wrapped up its debut season along with the rest of the ending Spring 2026 anime schedule. But with the final episode of the season wrapping up this morning, Akane-banashi has confirmed that Season 2 of the anime is already in the works for a release next January. You can check out the first trailer for Akane-banashi Season 2 in action below.

Akane-banashi Season 2 Confirmed for January 2027 Release

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Akane-banashi Season 2 is now in the works for a release sometime in January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but a more concrete release date as of the time of this writing. It will be picking up right after the first season’s finale as Akane is now on the official path to becoming a professional Rakugoka now that she’s cleared her first major test and graduated high school. If you thought the first season was great, it’s only going to get better for Akane from now on as she takes on other Rakugoka.

Akane-banashi revealed some new additions to the voice cast for the first season’s finale, and we may or may not see them further involved beyond the Karaku Cup arc. These include the likes of Hochu Otsuka as Miroku Kashiwaya, Ryotaro Okiayu as Shomei Tsubakiya, Hiroshi Naka as Enso Sanmeitei, Mutsumi Tamura as Urara Ransaika, Shinichiro Miki as Ryu’un Kenputei, and Tomokazu Seki as Chocho Konjakutei. But the cast is about to get even bigger in the coming season.

What’s Going on With Akane-banashi?

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Akane-banashi has been one of the most standout releases from Shonen Jump in the last few years, and that’s because of its super cool protagonist at the center of it all. It’s another major series where it’s not really action based like the others in the magazine, but instead is following Akane as she’s trying as hard as she can to accomplish her dream of becoming a recognized Rakugoka in order to avenge her father’s career being cut short. But there’s a chance it has gone largely under your radar.

Akane-banashi has been one of the Shonen Jump hits of the year, but it hasn’t gotten the same kind of streaming push as other shows. It’s much more widely available worldwide, and totally for free with YouTube (making it very easy to actually watch and catch up on), but that also has meant that it has been absent of the promotional machine that other higher profile franchises might get. Its release with Netflix has helped in this matter, but there’s a hope that more eyes will get on it as it heads into Season 2.

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