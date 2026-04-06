Crunchyroll’s Best New Anime Nominees Confirm What Truly Dominated 2025

Crunchyroll‘s Anime Awards 2026 is next month, and in preparation, it has unveiled the nominees across several categories. Among them, there is no denying that fans are especially drawn to a few key categories, with Best New Anime Series of the Year standing out as one of the most anticipated, as it defines the very best of the year’s new anime. The nominees include a slice-of-life romance, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, alongside a couple of shonen anime, including Gachiakuta, which stands out as one of the boldest and darkest series, while Sakamoto Days distinguishes itself with a style outside the traditional shonen formula.

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Meanwhile, Clevatess stands out as the most distinct dark fantasy action-adventure. The two anime released in the Summer of 2025, Takopi’s Original Sin and The Summer Hikaru Died, also surprised fans with their dark elements that kept audiences coming back for more. Out of the six nominees, four incorporate darker themes at their core. While some explore these elements through fantasy, others present them in ways that are strikingly reminiscent of the harsher aspects of real life. These anime prove that darker storytelling is what truly resonated with fans in 2025.

2025’s Best New Anime Series Shared One Common Element

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The four anime released last year that embraced darker elements, excluding Sakamoto Days and The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, were all part of the Summer 2025 lineup, each incorporating darkness at their core. Among them, Clevatess and The Summer Hikaru Died stood out for how brilliantly they wove these elements into their narratives. While the former integrates darkness within its fantasy setting, the latter leans into a horror-fantasy tone that creates an eerie atmosphere. Clevatess balances action and adventure, yet its darkest moments leave a lasting impact, whereas The Summer Hikaru Died remains consistently unsettling throughout.

However, the anime that truly defined the best new series of the year, Gachiakuta and Takopi’s Original Sin, embraced darkness in deeply enigmatic ways that reflect the harsh realities of life. The reason Gachiakuta stands out as one of the best shonen anime in recent years is its refusal to shy away from telling a dark story that closely mirrors real-life struggles. Themes of abuse, revenge, and the fall of heroes make it feel like a truly modern shonen series.

Meanwhile, Takopi’s Original Sin tackles heavy themes such as bullying, depression, and suicide, all while placing children at the center of its story. This creates a deeply unsettling yet realistic tone, emphasizing that even children are not spared from life’s darker realities. Crunchyroll’s selection for Best New Anime Series, with most nominees embracing darker elements, ultimately underscores how 2025 was defined by anime that explored these themes, resonating strongly with fans who are increasingly drawn to stories that reflect real-life struggles over repetitive fantasy narratives.

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