Crunchyroll’s Darkest Fall 2026 Anime Celebrates Halloween With Creator’s Spooky Tribute

Crunchyroll‘s darkest Fall 2026 anime continues to emerge as one of the spookiest series of the season, and its creator is embracing the same vibe with a special tribute to celebrate Halloween. The end of October brings an exciting and spooky atmosphere, adding a different kind of energy. Not every holiday is as unique as Halloween, and for fans of the anime, it certainly wouldn’t be complete without a series that perfectly captures its spirit. Fans have been blessed with arguably one of the spookiest anime in recent years this season, which also happens to be a heavy action series. The Vermilion Mask, currently airing and animated by 100studio, has been hitting it out of the park with its dark elements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the manga of the same name by Nabana Naba, the series follows a dark and tragic narrative as its protagonist embarks on a journey to destroy the masks and prevent another tragedy from occurring. As the anime continues to air and delve deeper into its story with twists and turns, the creator has shared a special illustration of the main character celebrating Halloween. It features the protagonist, Peru, sitting on a classic Halloween pumpkin as he wishes fans a Happy Halloween.

Crunchyroll’s The Vermilion Mask Celebrates Halloween With a Perfect Illustration

Credit image – © Nabana Naba, Dr.Poro / SHONENGAHOSHA

© Nabana Naba, Dr.Poro, SHONENGAHOSHA / The Vermilion Mask Production Committee

The illustration features Peru sitting on the pumpkin, making a peace sign and saying “trick or treat,” while the pumpkin, with its spooky expression, glows from within. The illustration clearly highlights Peru’s friendly nature, while the pumpkin seems to have something different in mind, suggesting that Peru won’t let it trick anyone else. This creates a playful dynamic between the two. On a deeper level, the illustration also perfectly symbolizes what this anime is about. Peru is on a journey to destroy the mischievous masks that could cause the same tragedy he experienced during his childhood. He is doing everything he can while keeping his kindness intact and ensuring that no one else gets hurt in the process.

This is also why Peru doesn’t want anyone else to become part of his journey, as he plans to stop the madness caused by the masks all alone. The Vermilion Mask isn’t just a dark anime featuring tragic characters; it is also fun and spooky, with all these elements coming together to highlight its unique appeal. With Peru sporting different types of masks that grant him various abilities, such as the Spider Mask giving him spider-like abilities and the Chameleon Mask allowing him to camouflage himself, even the action elements of the series are fun and intriguing.

Now, another character, Mok, has appeared, bringing his own mask-related condition, and his presence further amplifies the spooky vibe with his smoke abilities. With only three episodes released so far, The Vermilion Mask is the perfect new anime currently airing this fall season. It is emerging as a modern seinen anime that balances fun elements with twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As the anime continues airing throughout the season, The Vermilion Mask will keep delivering Halloween’s spooky vibes with new episodes every Saturday on Crunchyroll.