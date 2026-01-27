Dragon Ball Confirms How Many Fights Goku Actually Won Over 40 Years

Dragon Ball‘s Goku has been worshipped as one of anime and manga’s strongest fighters ever over the decades, and the franchise has finally done the math to reveal just how many fights he’s actually won in that time. Goku is often pitted against all sorts of characters and figures throughout Dragon Ball’s run, and his success in those fights have led him to “winning” all sorts of fights between anime fans as they discuss power level, potential and more. But in the series itself, Goku’s win rate is surprising a lot lower than you would expect.

Dragon Ball is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and with it fans officially voted Goku as the most popular character in the entire series. To celebrate Goku being crowned as everyone’s favorite, the official website for the franchise revealed some cool stats about his run through the franchise as he only won 76 fights throughout the series on a whole with a rather big gap during the Android Saga.

Dragon Ball’s Goku Has Won Less Fights Than You Think

Courtesy of Shueisha

According to the data revealed by the official Dragon Ball website, Goku was in a total of 117 battles over the course of the series. Over those fights Goku has won 76 of them, lost 16, and had 25 where there was no clear winner or outcome. According to their tallies, this gives Goku a win rate of 65%, which seems a lot lower than fans have given him credit for over the years. Goku loves getting into fights regardless of whether or not he can actually defeat an opponent, and it appears that he’s taken more losses and no-contests than fans might actually think.

One surprising reveal about all of this too is the fact that Goku didn’t have a single win over the course of the Android Saga. It’s explained that after Goku had defeated Frieza back on Planet Namek, he didn’t win another fight in the series until he defeated Yakon during the Majin Buu arc. Hilariously, the website does not count his Father/Son Kamehameha during the Cell arc as Gohan was there to help power up the Kamehameha. Goku went through a huge losing streak and fans really didn’t even notice.

Does This Mean Goku Is a Loser?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Goku having such a long losing streak doesn’t mean he’s a loser, however. Because with 65% victories over the course of the franchise, Goku’s more remembered in his wins than his losses. But this also goes to further show off Goku’s appeal as a main anchor for Dragon Ball. He likes to fight, and fans love to see it when he’s able to overcome any challenge by breaking through his limits. In fact, losing is literally built into his DNA as he’s supposed to get stronger with each loss.

We’ll see that continuing even more in the future as Dragon Ball Super‘s anime has officially announced it’s going to return with an adaptation of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the manga. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has yet to announce a release date or window as of this time, but the franchise has confirmed that the highly requested villain, Planet Eater Moro, will be making his debut soon. Which means another big loss or victory is coming Goku’s way.

