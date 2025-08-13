Gravity Falls Fan Spin-Off Series Releases New Preview

Play video

Gravity Falls ended in 2016, and ever since, fans having hoping to see the return of Dipper, Mabel, Grunkle Stan, and the other cast of characters that sprang from the Mystery Shack. While the series had a fairly conclusive ending, it left the door open for the beloved characters to return someday to spend another summer in the Pacific Northwest. One fan animator has taken matters into their own hands, however, as they have created their own fan series that imagines Stan’s brother, Ford, making a very different decision early on in his life.

The spin-off series, for those who want an introduction, is “Euclydia Rises,” an alternate reality that apparently sees Ford Pine becoming the god that Bill Cipher initially was, and Bill becoming a mortal in response. In the original Gravity Falls series, Ford turns down the villain’s initial offer to become a deity, setting the two on a collision course that would play out in the show’s original finale. When last we saw the pair, Bill had been defeated while Ford was able to join his brother Stan in sailing the ocean, fulfilling a dream they both held since they were children. Voiced by Invincible’s J.K. Simmons, Ford might not have had a role in Gravity Falls’ first season, but he became essential for the show’s grand finale. You can check out the new preview poster below.

Gravity Falls’ Official Return

While fan animators are taking the opportunity to explore new universes within the Disney property, last year saw good news arrive for those hoping to see Gravity Falls return. Meredith Roberts, Disney Branded Television’s Executive Vice President of Television Animation, had stated that conversations were currently taking place with series creator Alex Hirsch. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, here’s what Roberts had to say: “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

Since the series finale, Gravity Falls has found some interesting ways of making a comeback in recent years. For example, the recent Phineas & Ferb revival planted an Easter Egg from the Mystery Shack in one of its episodes, with Disney even bringing back Gravity Falls characters in the series, Chibiverse. In September of last year, a crossover between Gravity Falls, Owl House, and Amphibia was announced thanks to a new merchandise line, which saw creators Matt Braly, Dana Terrace, and Alex Hirsch smashing their universes together.

If you want to revisit Gravity Falls, or watch the Pine family for the first time, we have good news for you. Both seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu, though in this streaming era, who knows if this will remain a permanent platform for the animated series.

