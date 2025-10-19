Jujutsu Kaisen Just Brought Back One of Its Best Villains (& Teases Yuji’s Sequel Fate)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel series has surprisingly brought back one of the OG’s best villains, and with it has dropped a new hint at Yuji Itadori’s ultimate fate. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has been an interesting series to see progress through its first few weeks thus far. The sequel initially began with the promise of seeing Jujutsu Kaisen continue, but fans have yet to get many direct connections with that first series thus far. Instead, the sequel takes place many decades after the end of the original series and follows a future generation of Jujutsu Sorcerers who have some small ties to the original series’ heroes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will only be around for a short time compared to the original series, and that likely will start to factor into what is seen in the sequel’s upcoming chapters. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo might be kicking into high gear as the newest chapter features yet another direct connection to the original series that could end up having the most significance yet. With this major villain from the original making a new appearance, it’s also a stealth tease about Yuji’s fate in this sequel too. Warning! Massive spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 7 to follow!

Mahito Shockingly Returns in Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 7 sees Tsurugi Okkotsu falling unconscious in the battle against the tough old man in the previous chapter, and he briefly sees Mahito’s visage in his dream before waking up in the hospital. This visage is scary for a number of reasons as it teases that Mahito is still within the limbo between life and death after he was defeated by Yuji and Todo in the original series’ Shibuya Incident arc. It was teased that this Cursed Spirit had been carrying so much rage that he wouldn’t give up even after death, and it looks like that’s still true decades later.

But this also seemingly queues up Yuji for the sequel as well. Yuji had made a brief appearance in the previous chapter through a flashback revealing that after the original series, he kept fighting Cursed Spirits. Essentially becoming a legendary figure in the process as one of the strongest sorcerers of his time, the sequel just might be gearing up for Yuji’s return as well. He’ll be much older, of course, but he might still be alive if Mahito is correct.

Is Yuji Still Alive in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel?

When Mahito is seen within Tsurugi’s mind, he says “Damn, so it’s not him after all?” If Mahito is in the limbo between life and death, he might be waiting for Yuji. While Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has confirmed that at least 80 years have since gone by and characters like Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin have died by the start of this series, Yuji and many other characters from that era have yet to be confirmed in the same way. Yuji might be alive and very old somewhere while Mahito is waiting to get his revenge.

One of the big ways that Yuji vs. Mahito’s back and forth ended in the original series was Yuji promising to put down Mahito no matter how many times the villain would come back. It seems like that final confrontation is still very much in the cards. It might take on a much different look than what many fans are hoping for as it’s likely that the two will meet in limbo (or something else like it) but we’ll just have to see what else Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel has in store.

