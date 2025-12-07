Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Doesn’t Need The Original Characters To Carry On The Story

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the original story’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, with Yuji Iwasaki as an illustrator. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, where we see how drastically the Jujutsu world has changed over the decades. Unfortunately, the threat of curses still looms over the shadows. The Jujutsu society still functions to this day, but at the very least, they don’t have to deal with the overbearing Elders who only made things worse at every step of the way. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, moved to Japan as refugees.

Their powers are the same as Jujutsu sorcerers, which is why the incident was marked as a Special Grade with the same level of threat as Sukuna. The story focuses on how both sides work together to coexist peacefully until one conflict ruins everything. The manga has released 14 chapters so far, and continues to subtly bring back the main characters every once in a while, but it doesn’t need their presence to be considered interesting.

The Original Characters Didn’t Overshadow The New Ones

As a sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo proves that even though the main characters are crucial to the new story as well, they don’t manage to overshadow anyone at all. Since the first chapter, the series has revealed the fates of Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Hana Kursu. We also see Mahito, one of the most powerful villains from the original series, for the first time.

As the story continues, we will continue to see more characters, but they will still have minor roles while the fate of the world rests on the shoulders of the new main cast. Modulo will serialize for about more months before ending, as it was always meant to be a short sequel with no more than three volumes. The story is getting more intriguing as tension escalates between the Simurians and sorcerers due to several misunderstandings and different cultures.

Amid the negotiations, friction occurred between the two sides as the Simurians clashed with the sorcerers over the destruction of cursed spirits, which are entities sacred to them. While Cross was trying to smooth things over, he got shot by Yakumaru, which triggered an all-out war between both sides. While the battle between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura has yet to commence, it’s currently a highly anticipated moment in the series.

