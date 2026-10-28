New Shonen Jump Anime Revival Raises Concerns With Sudden Schedule Change

A major Shonen Jump anime revival now airing new episodes this Fall has raised concerns about the state of its production with the sudden announcement of a recap episode coming next. It’s been a strong new Fall of anime releases thus far as fans have gotten to see all sorts of new favorites making their debuts this past month, but some have had fans waiting longer than others. That’s especially true for the anime adaptation of Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren, 19 years after the manga’s original debut.

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Psyren was cancelled within the pages of Shonen Jump back in 2010, and 16 years later the franchise has made its return with a new anime revival airing its episodes this Fall. There have been only four episodes of the new series released thus far, but there’s now a big concern over how it’s coming along as the series has announced that next week it will be airing a recap episode instead of another new release. And a recap this early into the anime’s run is a bit troubling.

Psyren Confirms Sudden Recap Episode With Episode 5 Delay

While it’s not necessarily the case with each production, usually when an anime airs a recap episode in place of a new episode, it’s because the team behind the scenes needs more time to develop the next proper new release. That might not be the case here, but it’s concerning because of how soon into the anime’s run that we’re getting one. This doesn’t seem to be one of those cases where special programming in Japan is changing the schedule for the next episode, and bumping it in favor of something more important (which happens quite often).

With only four episodes, it’s also not a lot of material to recap. Given that the first few episodes have also been divisive for how its brought the manga to life thus far, it’s certainly not going to look good for the bigger picture of the experience on a whole. This is the first recap episode for the series, and is likely going to be far from the last before it’s all over. Psyren has yet to confirm how many episodes it was planning to run for, but we’ll have to see how it works out as the series continues through its run for the Fall.

What to Know for Psyren

©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Katsumi Ono is serving as director on Psyren with animation production handled by Satelight. Shin Yoshida is handling its scripts, Akira Okuma is designing the characters, and Takashi Ohmama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Shu Kanematsu are composing the music. Original series creator Toshiaki Iwashiro is working closely with the anime team on the new revival, and it’s been teased to be a complete adaptation of the original series’ 100 chapters. Which could end up being a major move forward for Shonen Jump on a whole.

If this cancelled Shonen Jump series is able to find a new life and success with its anime revival, then it opens the door for even more adaptations of other cancelled classics like it. That’s also what makes its production concerns even more troubling because it started out on such a great first impression, but hopefully it’s not a sign of a worse future to come. How are you feeling about the Psyren anime revival so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!