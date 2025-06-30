My Hero Academia’s Hit Spinoff Confirms Season 2

Despite its unassuming initial impression, My Hero Academia’s new spinoff anime was an instant hit among fans of the franchise, becoming a strong favorite of the Spring 2025 season. Despite having an all-original main cast and new antagonists, the series quite simply excels as a spinoff and even as a prequel, revealing the origins of iconic characters like Stain while also expanding on Kohei Horikoshi’s vibrant world in an organic way. That said, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes just delivered its final episode, concluding its spectacular first season with a bang, and immediately followed it up with confirmation of Season 2.

Crunchyroll has confirmed the popular sequel will be returning for Season 2, which fans can expect to release sometime in 2026 and stream with the service when it hits. The series has yet to provide a more concrete release window; however, the announcement was accompanied by a short teaser video compiling some of the best moments from Season 1. The series has also released a new poster for Season 2 featuring the main trio of Koichi, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step, as well as the mysterious Scarred Man voiced by Taku Yashiro, hinting at his central role in the upcoming installment. Check it out below.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Confirms Season 2 Release in 2026

With the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia set to air in October 2025, anime fans will surely be left wanting more of the franchise when it ends, making Vigilantes‘ 2026 Season 2 release perfectly timed to fill that void immediately after, as well as in the years to come. With 15 volumes and over 120 chapters worth of manga content, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has more than enough source material to work with for at least five or six seasons, as Season 1 adapted about 28 chapters of the manga.

Nonetheless, between the final season of My Hero Academia and Season 2 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, it’s shaping up to be quite an interesting year for fans of the franchise. Fans have especially felt the absence of the series since My Hero Academia’s manga concluded in August of last year, and Vigilantes has been the perfect remedy, making it no surprise that it was instantly renewed for Season 2

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes can be streamed on Crunchyroll.