My Hero Academia’s Newest Episode Features a Secret Cameo You Missed (A Shonen Jump Hero Makes Anime Debut)

My Hero Academia is speeding towards its grand finale as the anime gets ready to air its final few episodes, and the newest has a rather cool cameo that you might have missed. My Hero Academia was brought to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, and the anime is now bringing this final phase of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga release to life. Through these final episodes the anime has been filling out the world as it’s been revealed just how many people are watching the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and there are some surprising faces to be found.

As My Hero Academia reveals the world at large is seeing how this final war between heroes and villains is coming to an end, many characters have been caught in the mix like many of the new additions seen in the feature films. But it turns out that some of these characters also include cameos from Horikoshi’s previous works as well as Astro from Barrage has made his now (fully voiced) anime debut with the episode as well with a cool voice bringing him to life.

Astro From Barrage Comes to My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 7 reveals that the fight against Shigaraki has taken a turn, and everyone is watching Deku push himself through the struggle. Those watching then offer to help in any way they can, and that includes Astro himself. Voiced by Shun Horie (Jin in May I Ask for One Final Thing?, Kyotaro Ichikawa in The Dangers in My Heart), this is the hero’s very first foray into the world of anime. The character had a brief speaking moment in the original manga release in the finale, but now it’s come to fruition with his new anime debut.

Although Horikoshi found a ton of success with My Hero Academia, it was far from his first effort with Shonen Jump. Barrage first made its debut in the magazine back in 2012, and only ran for 16 chapters before it was unceremoniously cancelled for not making waves with any of the fans. Astro led the series as a poor boy fighting against aliens who ends up switching places with the prince of his planet who looks just like him. His design is exactly the same way it looks in the anime, so it’s a cool full circle moment for Horikoshi’s work overall.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia’s big cameo in the newest episode helps to further confirm that the anime really is coming to its end. The series has confirmed that there are only four episodes left before it’s going to come to its end, and there’s the hope that the anime will be able to take on everything it needs to from the final moments of the manga. That includes those epilogue chapters that released in the year since the end of the original series.

Horikoshi continued to release new chapters following the end of its Shonen Jump series, and these additional chapters expanded on the ending with even more material than before. It’s a more complete version of the ending that not every manga fan might be aware of, and thus the anime might be the way to truly bring it all to its full conclusion while still making sure to satisfy many.

