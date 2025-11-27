Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Teases a Major Clue About the Most Underrated Straw Hat

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! After the massively popular reception of Netflix’s One Piece live-action in 2023, the series is returning with its second season in spring next year. Season 2 is titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, following the Straw Hat Pirates in their journey across the treacherous sea that’s often referred to as the pirates’ graveyard. While the first season adapted the East Blue Saga, Season 2 was initially expected to fully cover the entire Alabasta Saga. However, in order to avoid cutting off too much of the manga content, the second season will set up the premise of the Alabasta Arc, leaving Season 3 to wrap up the second saga of the series.

As the highly anticipated Season 2 draws near, the series reveals the title cards unique to each episode. Surprisingly enough, one of the title cards includes a major hint about one of the Straw Hat Pirates whose debut will happen much later in the story. As Luffy and his crew enter the Grand Line, they will encounter several new characters, including Nico Robin, Smoker, Princess Vivi, Brogy, Laboon, and Tony Tony Chopper, among many others. While most of these characters have already been introduced to fans, it’s clear the series has different plans for Brook, the crew’s musician.

Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Will Introduce Rumbar Pirates

The Rumbar Pirates will be introduced during the Reverse Mountain Arc, right before the Straw Hats are about to enter the Grand Line. The title card that features a strange skull is their Jolly Roger, while the guitar indicates the crew’s connection with music. They once passed through the same mountain to begin their journey, and surprisingly, one of their members was Brook, who later joined Luffy’s crew.

While Brook will be introduced in the Thriller Bark Arc, which has a way to go, his former crew had a direct connection with Laboon, an island whale who resides in Reverse Mountain. However, the manga only teased their story at the time and only revealed their tragic past in the Thriller Bark Arc. The introduction to the Rumbar Pirates is crucial to the story as it’s directly tied to Brook’s past and his biggest dream in life. While the crew’s musician won’t be making an appearance yet, at the very least, fans will get to see a glimpse of his past through his former crew.

