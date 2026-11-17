The new chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 39, is just around the corner, and as the series usually does, it has released previews for the upcoming chapter. It was highly expected that the chapter would pick up on the major fight it had set up, with Boruto and Sarada joining forces against Code and Hidari. Seeing these characters stand against each other was something fans wanted, as the series had established the perfect dynamic for them. However, it was expected that Boruto and Code’s fight would unfold under different circumstances, while Sarada would face Hidari separately.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This setup is honestly even more exciting and aligns with the lore the series is trying to present, highlighting Boruto and Sarada’s dynamic and their union against important foes. With the previous chapter setting all the pieces in place, it was implied that the upcoming chapter would continue this development. However, not one but two previews have already been released, and neither features a sneak peek at this highly anticipated fight. Instead, the previews hint at two different, slower developments, both of which are also important to the series’ lore.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 39 Previews Hint at a Shift in Focus to Two Different Lore Threads

Image courtesy of Viz Media

The first preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 39, released on November 13, focuses on a simple family conversation between Kawaki and Himawari. The main context of the preview reveals how, despite not being real siblings, the two share a genuine sibling bond. Kawaki takes on the role of an older, protective brother who is still awkward and unable to handle his younger sister’s affection, while Himawari acts like a happy little sister, delighted to see her big brother enjoying the food she made. Meanwhile, the second preview, released on November 17, features an intriguing conversation between Jura and the bookstore owner, who is engaging with Jura on Shikamaru’s instructions, knowing that doing so is a way of saving the world.

The conversation between the two, however, is not something comedic but rather an intriguing discussion about evolution. The bookstore owner explains evolution through the analogy of predator and prey, using deer and tigers to highlight how they have evolved and adapted their nature. While these two previews might seem completely random, they are nevertheless important to the series’ lore. With Kawaki considering letting Naruto out soon, seeing Himawari’s feelings toward her family and her real brother, Boruto, helps the series establish the emotional groundwork for how these relationships could affect Kawaki’s future actions, especially his decision to kill Boruto. Meanwhile, Jura’s interest in these discussions has consistently revolved around evolution.

Image courtesy of Viz Media

As the leader of the Human God Tree entities, Jura has been learning about the world and has come to understand important elements such as love and how it can also lead to a person’s evolution. Through this phenomenon, Jura, who is himself evolving as a Human God Tree, could discover new aspects of his existence and evolve much faster. This is what makes these two previews for the new Boruto chapter just as important, even if they appear to replace the major fight everyone was expecting. However, there is still a strong possibility that the anticipated fight will feature in the new Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter, as the two previews cover relatively minor events that could be wrapped up quickly, leaving the rest of Chapter 39 to focus on the main fight.