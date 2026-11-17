A major Shonen Jump series has come to an end after five years with its final chapter released this past weekend, and the creator behind it all has broken their silence on the grand finale with a tease of some new materials for after the series came to an end. The year has already seen a number of the late 2010s-early 2020s generation of titles end their respective stories, and now Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch can be counted among them with the release of its own final chapter.

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Witch Watch officially ended its run with Shonen Jump after five years of serialization this past weekend, and Shinohara took to social media to share a special goodbye message with fans to celebrate the grand finale. Noting how they felt like this was the right time to end the series (despite the fact it felt like it could go on for much longer), Shinohara teases that the final volume release of the series will include some special epilogue art set after the grand finale.

Witch Watch Creator Says Goodbye to Fans After 5 Years

Witch Watch officially came to an end with the release of Chapter 270 of the series right after its final battle, and Shinohara began their goodbye message by apologizing to those fans who had hoped to see more of the wacky daily life adventures, “Thank you so much to everyone who read it! I’m sorry to those who thought I’d return to the everyday-life chapters.” But as the creator explained, it would have been hard to keep track of when to actually end the series in that case, “Once I finished writing the climax, I wanted to wrap things up quickly, and I was afraid that once I returned to everyday life, I’d get so caught up in it that I’d lose track of when to end it, so I decided to bring the story to a close here.”

But while Witch Watch seemed like it could have been built to run forever, Shinohara noted how it was time to move on, “Honestly, I could keep drawing a manga like Witch Watch forever if I wanted to, so that’s exactly why I feel I need to bring it to a close at some point and move on to my next challenge.” But thankfully, the creator has also teased there will be some final pages for the characters in the final volume releases, “I plan to draw lots of bonus pages for the final volume, including scenes of the characters’ everyday lives after the story ends, so please be sure to pick it up.”

What’s Next for Witch Watch?

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With Witch Watch creator Kenta Shinohara confirming that there will be some additional pages featuring more of the characters after the grand finale, it’s a hope that fans will get some of the closure they had been hoping to see that was absent from the final chapter. With it jumping years into the future, yet still teasing all of the group would still be hanging out together, fans were hoping to just see more of the wacky adventures that drew them to the series in the first place.

But this also isn’t the end of the Witch Watch franchise as it has now been confirmed that Season 2 of the anime is now in the works for a release in 2027. No concrete release date has been announced for it just yet, but there’s plenty to look forward to even if the manga has come to an end. How do you feel about Witch Watch‘s ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.