Black Clover Season 2 has been giving its characters some big moments that fans have been waiting for since the anime began nearly a decade ago, and the newest episode gave Noelle’s family a much needed reunion after her big win. Black Clover Season 2 is now in the midst of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc as the Magic Knights are facing off against the Dark Triad, and things got tougher for Noelle as the Supreme Devil Megicula had emerged from Vanica’s body at the edge of the Zogratis sibling’s defeat.

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Black Clover Season 2 has ramped up the fight against Megicula as while Noelle was able to reach the supremely strong Saint Stage for a short time, it was still not enough to deal the final blow to the Supreme Devil before it was too late. Luckily, her brother Nozel arrived just in time to help her and Noelle was able to fully defeat Megicula with the help of the others. Resulting in the brief return of their mother Acier as she praises them for making it this far.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 7 Reunites the Silva Family

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Black Clover Season 2 Episode 7 sees Nozel arriving to help Noelle just in time, and through a flashback it’s explained why he’s been so distant from her all this time. Acier had previously fought against Vanica when Megicula first formed a contract with her, and it left the Silva mother with a curse that slowly killed her from the inside out. Nozel had seen it all go down, but he was also cursed in that moment to keep Acier’s real cause of death a secret or he would die as well.

Nozel took on the brunt of his pain alone, and thus had pushed Noelle away by treating her so harshly while he sought out power to take down Megicula in his own way. But with the Supreme Devil’s defeat with the latest episode, Acier’s spirit briefly appears before the two siblings and praises them for how hard they have worked for all this time. It’s an emotional full circle moment for this family that has been so broken apart after the matriarch’s death, and hopefully opens up a path forward.

What Does This Mean for Noelle’s Future?

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Black Clover Season 2 has had some big developments for Noelle as not only has she gotten physically stronger, she’s also made some big emotional changes as well. This moment with her brother is likely to strengthen their connection with one another and hopefully begins the path to healing from their strained history, but Noelle has also become much more self-realized. This same fight also saw Noelle fully accept that she has romantic feelings for Asta, and she’s no longer hiding from that fact.

But fans of Yuki Tabata’s original Black Clover manga series know that this is unfortunately far from the end of everything. This is all leading to a much bigger arc to come with even more intense fights for Noelle and the others, so it just remains to be seen how the anime is going to tackle everything from here on out. How do you feel about all of Noelle’s big moments in Black Clover‘s latest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.