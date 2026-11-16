Family Guy is coming back to Hulu with a new holiday special later this month, and it has now set a release date with the streamer with the first trailer showing it all off. Family Guy has gone through a notable schedule shift in the last few years as with Fox moving it over to midseason, and it means that the Fall comes and goes without new seasons of the series. But thankfully, Family Guy has made up for it with holiday specials streaming with Hulu instead.

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Much like seen with the last couple of years, Family Guy has been releasing two holiday specials exclusively with Hulu for the Halloween and Christmas holidays. Following the launch of this year’s Halloween special earlier this Fall, the new Christmas special episode is now set to make its debut with Hulu on November 30th. Giving fans the first look at what to expect from the new holiday special for the year, you can check out the new Family Guy trailer below.

When Does Family Guy‘s 2026 Christmas Special Come Out?

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“Family Guy 2026 Holiday Special will be making its streaming debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on November 30th. Titled “The Peter Clause,” the synopsis for the episode teases it’s going to be as wacky of a time as it looks, It’s Christmas in Quahog, and Peter and the guys compete to become the town’s official Santa,” the synopsis begins before really getting into the meat of the matter for the episode. “Peter loses, and he can either process his disappointment in a mature manner, or give fans a memorable episode of ‘Family Guy.’ Thankfully, he chooses option number two.”

The Family Guy holiday specials have been a bit hit-or-miss thus far, but they have been moving in the right direction. The first time these specials came to Hulu as a result of the Fox schedule adjustment, it had initially seemed like they were just extra episodes produced during the usual season that had just been released in the gap. But as seen with the latest examples of the holiday specials, it’s clear that the production team really has gone all out for each occasion.

What’s Next for Family Guy in 2027?

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Family Guy will be returning in full with Season 25 sometime early next year as part of the midseason schedule with Fox. No release date has not been announced as of this time, but it’s going to be released alongside new episodes of Bob’s Burgers at the same time (which has also now made the move to midseason starting next year). But there’s even much more of the animated franchise coming our way in the new year too with a whole new spinoff series.

Stewie is getting his own spinoff series titled Stewie. Releasing sometime in the 2027-2028 window, this new spinoff series will see Stewie heading to a new preschool and meeting a group of new characters. He’ll naturally still be involved with the main series, but now it’s all going to expand even further from then on. What do you think of this first look at Family Guy‘s new holiday special for the year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.