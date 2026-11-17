Avatar: Seven Havens is currently taking up all of the attention right now, but the co-creator behind the franchise has addressed when fans might be able to see the next major series coming in the Avatar Studios pipeline. And it’s going to take a lot longer than what fans might think. Avatar Studios kicked off a whole new era for the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise as creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino have begun to release new projects moving the timeline forward for a new generation of fans.

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Konietzko and DiMartino announced during New York Comic Con 2026 earlier this Fall that Avatar Studios is already hard at work on the next major series, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos. This new series will be going back in time with the Avatar Cycle to focus on the titular Kuruk’s time as the Avatar, and when asked about its potential release window by IGN, DiMartino revealed that it’s entirely up to Paramount but also reveals that it might be a while before we see the series as “That’s just getting started.”

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Paramount+

“That is beyond my scope of control, DiMartino stated when asked about when Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos could potentially release. “So it’ll depend on what Paramount Plus wants to do, I guess, or whatever the streaming app happens to be at that time.” But it also turns out that it might be much further off than fans would hope for as DiMartino elaborates with, “That’s just getting started. It might be a bit before we have episodes ready for that.” But with so little revealed about this new series thus far, waiting a bit longer for its release makes a lot of sense.

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos will feature Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino as showrunners for the series produced in collaboration with Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for a release with Paramount+. No release window had been announced for the series when it was first announced, and DiMartino’s comments tease that its release is likely further away. But it’s likely going to release sometime after Avatar: Seven Havens ends its own run. And that’s going to be sooner than you think as well.

When Will Avatar Kuruk Series Come Out?

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 has been confirmed to make its debut with Paramount+ next May, and then Season 3 of the series will follow later in 2027. With two seasons coming next year, and a confirmation that it will end with its fourth season, this opens up a space for Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos to release shortly after. If we’re lucky, the new series could be making its debut sometime in late 2028 right after Avatar: Seven Havens wraps up its four season run. This would keep the hype train rolling along for sure.

When choosing to focus on Kuruk’s story for its own series, DiMartino told ComicBook that the initiative with Avatar Studios was to develop new projects that felt different from one another in style and genre, “When Brian [Konietzko] and I came to start Avatar Studios, since we were developing multiple things at once, we were very conscious of making sure each project felt different in genre and tone style and everything.” This teases an entirely different kind of series than seen before, so what are you hoping to see from the new Avatar Kuruk series? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments.

HT – IGN