Avatar: Seven Havens has revealed the first details of what to expect from Season 2’s new story, and has teased that there will be the reveal of an unexpected new Haven than what has been previously teased thus far. The end of the debut season saw Pavi and Jae leave Ellora with the intent of journeying to the other Havens to not only help those in need, but unlock more of her chakra powers within her. But only the Floating Isles had been seen coming next.

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Avatar: Seven Havens’ Season One finale teased that Pavi would be heading to the Floating Isles as the next major location on her journey, but the first story synopsis for Season 2 revealed by Paramount+ confirm that we’ll also see the New Ba Sing Se location before the season comes to an end. Which means there will be at least two of the Havens explored with the coming season of the series, and makes for a good pace towards its end.

Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 Confirms Floating Isles and New Ba Sing Se

(L-R): Saheli Khan as Pavi and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet in Avatar: Seven Havens, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo credit: Paramount+

“In Book 2, entitled ‘Discovery’, Pavi continues her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and learns more about what happened to Korra,” the synopsis for Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 begins as it further confirms the teases of more of Korra’s future in the coming season. But the synopsis also teases Nisha’s journey in the new episodes, “Meanwhile, Nisha discovers vital information about the mysterious spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora.” The juiciest detail comes towards the end of the synopsis as it sets up their reunion.

“The girls are brought together in New Ba Sing Se, along with all their unresolved issues,” the synopsis ends. Not only does this fully reveal that Pavi will be heading to the Floating Isles as seen with the first season finale, but Avatar: Seven Havens will also fully reveal the third of the Havens, New Ba Sing Se as Pavi and Nisha will be reunited. With Avatar: Seven Havens also revealing that it’s going to end with only four seasons, it does make sense that we’d see at least more than one Haven in the seasons to come in order to reach that end point within a suitable amount of time.

When Does Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 Come Out?

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Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 Episodes 1-3 will be making their worldwide debut with Paramount+ on May 21, 2027, followed by the release of Episodes 4-6 on May 28th, Episodes 7-9 on June 4th, and the final batch of Episodes 10-13 on June 11th. Paramount+ has also confirmed that Season 3 of the series will then be following later in 2027 as well. With the series revealing it’s going to end with Season 4 soon after, it’s likely that it’s all going to wrap up by 2028 with all four seasons completely the story.

Avatar: Seven Havens is setting up even more looks into Korra’s life after The Legend of Korra in the coming season, and that’s going to be more important as Pavi’s own life as the Avatar develops even further. Given how big of a response the series has gotten with its first season alone, it’s likely going to be even bigger with more locations, more powers, and more lore unlocked.

How are you feeling about Avatar: Seven Havens so far? What do you want to see in the second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about in the comments.