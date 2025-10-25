Shonen Jump Shares First Look at New Fantasy Series Replacing a Surprise Cancellation

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is debuting a new Fantasy series after another was shockingly cancelled this month, and the magazine has debuted the first look at this new series ahead of its debut. Shonen Jump is undoubtedly in the midst in a year of transition. After losing some of the biggest works just in 2024 with the ends of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen one after the other, 2025 continued through all of these endings with the quick succession of losses for the likes of Undead Unluck, Mission: Yozakura Family and more as soon as the year just got started.

Earlier this month, Shueisha revealed that they would be debuting three new series through the rest of the Fall. This meant that there would be at least three new Shonen Jump manga cancelled or ending relatively soon, and the first of these turned out to be Jun Furukawa’s Kaedegami. Cancelled with just 17 chapters released, there’s now room for a brand new series making its debut this week. Titled Gonron Egg, Shueisha and Viz Media have dropped the first look at this series before its debut.

Gonron Egg Gets Ready for Shonen Jump Debut

Created by Shuhei Tanizaki, Gonron Egg is teased by Shueisha and Viz Media as joining the Shonen Jump library beginning with the next issue of the magazine hitting this weekend. Teased as a new fantasy series, the synopsis reads as such, “After receiving a divine egg that mysteriously fell out of the sky, one child gains the courage to fight back against the demons that have enslaved humanity!” It looks to be a new fantasy action series, and that’s going to slot exactly in the same kind of path that Kaedegami was going to take with its own attempt at serialization.

There’s really no clear way to discern which new Shonen Jump series are truly going to be successful with fans in Japan, so each cancellation comes with a ton of surprises. Either a cancellation comes a year into its run after it’s able to try out a few introductory arcs without really grabbing fans’ attention, or it’s something that’s cancelled before it even reaches 20 chapters like Kaedegami and potentially more throughout the Fall. But there’s going to be a lot more changes for the magazine moving forward too.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump This Fall?

As Shonen Jump continues to change through the Fall, there are also two more series that are going to be making their serialization debut as well in the coming weeks. They’ve yet to get official English language names as of this time, but “Tonari no Osoegawa” by Hideaki Nabe was announced to be coming in the next week and “JK Yuusha to Inkyo Maou” by Hatsubina Matsuri is coming the week after that. This means two more series are going to end to make room, but it’s still not clear what. Though early reports have labeled one of them to be a sports series that didn’t quite get a long run.

Shonen Jump has also announced that The Elusive Samurai is getting ready for its ending as well, but has yet to clarify how much longer it will go. This could be one of the series ending to make room for a new potential hit, but there could also be a cancellation coming hard and fast in the coming weeks. Either way, it’s going to be an interesting time for manga fans.

