Classic Shonen Jump Series Returning for New Reboot After 40 Years: Watch the Trailer

One forgotten Shonen Jump classic is coming back to screens with a whole new reboot anime 40 years after its original run came to an end. It’s been a great time to be a fan of Shonen Jump’s various properties. While the magazine itself is going through a lot of changes this year with lots of cancellations and others just getting their start, many of the classic franchises from the past have been at the center of some huge celebrations. You might have seen a lot of these older classics come back with new reboots for major anniversaries, and now another is on the way.

Motoei Shinzawa’s High School! Kimengumi first hit the pages of Shonen Jump back in 1980, and steadily evolved through the years since the anime ended its run in 1987. But now 40 years after the original anime ended its run, and many more since the manga first began, High School! Kimengumi is coming back with a brand new anime series bringing all of its characters to life in a whole new kind of way following reports popping up earlier this week. You can check out the first look at its new reboot TV series below.

High School! Kimengumi Returns With New Reboot Anime

High School! Kimengumi is returning to screens with a new TV anime series in celebration of the manga’s 45th anniversary of its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Scheduled to premiere some time next January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, High School! Kimengumi will be directed by Kazuaki Seki (who has previously only had experience with live-action projects) for Seven. Takashi Nishikawa will be serving as animation director, Shigeru Murakoshi will be writing the scripts, and Yuka Abe will be designing the characters.

Night Tempo will be overseeing the anime’s new songs, and Slow Curve will be producing the new anime project overall. The central voice cast has also been announced with this initial reveal too with the likes of Tomokazu Seki as Rei Ichido, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Go Reietsu, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kiyoshi Shusse, Chiaki Kobayashi as Jin Daima, Kikunosuke Toya as Dai Monohoshi, Haruka Shiraishi as Yui Kawa, and Ikumi Hasegawa as Chie Uru. It’s going to be a monumental return given that this series hasn’t been highlighted in this kind of way for such a long time.

What Is High School! Kimengumi?

Originally crafted by Motoei Shinzawa as 3-Nen Kimengumi with Shonen Jump, the series followed a special club of kids in middle school (forming the titular “Kimengumi”) who would get up to all sorts of shenanigans and situations. It was such a hit that the series eventually morphed into what is currently known as High School! Kimengumi when the boys all made their way to high school. The series had an anime that ran for 86 episodes in the late 1980s, and now the franchise is finally coming back through this whole new reboot airing next year.

It's one of the wackier series Shonen Jump has had, so it's going to be intriguing to see whether or not the humor of the classic is going to age well in the modern day. But as the franchise gets ready for its reboot, it's about to reach a whole new audience that might never have experienced it before.