Winter 2026’s Most Mysterious Anime Is Set to Deliver a Special Finale

The Winter 2026 anime season is coming to an end, meaning most currently airing series are nearing their conclusions as well. Many of the season’s biggest titles are wrapping up, with one of its most mysterious anime set to kick things off with a special finale. The lineup includes a range of popular, action-packed series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Frieren, and more, casting a long shadow over other shows. Still, a few have managed to stand out alongside them, one of which is the mysterious and strikingly realistic Oshi no Ko Season 3.

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This season of the idol-entertainment drama has been particularly dark, driven by its compelling storyline. Following the Scandal Arc, the narrative has moved toward its conclusion, especially after the reveal that Ai is Aqua and Ruby’s mother, pushing the story into a dramatic new phase. With the central premise, tracking down the mastermind behind Ai’s murder, drawing closer to a resolution, the final act of revenge is set in motion through a movie project. This project begins in the next episode, making it significant, but what truly sets it apart is its extended runtime.

Oshi no Ko Season 3 to Deliver a Special Extended Finale

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Oshi no Ko Season 3 will conclude with its next episode, scheduled for March 25, 2026. However, the finale is set to be special, not only because it kicks off the “15-Year Lie” movie arc, but also because it has been announced as an hour-long episode. While some fans were concerned about the season ending just as a major arc begins, the extended runtime suggests that the episode will adapt a significant portion of this crucial storyline, allowing it to end on a strong note while building hype for what comes next.

As for the future, this season is expected to cover roughly one-third of the manga, meaning the next season could potentially be the final one. An announcement may even arrive following the finale, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. However, the most intriguing part of the upcoming finale will be how this movie arc begins. This arc won’t just showcase Aqua and Ruby at their peak, but will also bring Akane and Kana into the spotlight with their own motives and crucial roles, pushing the anime into its most dramatic tone yet. Thus, with an hour-long episode launching the most pivotal arc of the series and the possibility of a fourth and final season on the horizon, Oshi no Ko Season 3’s conclusion is shaping up to be a must-watch, packed with surprises fans won’t want to miss.

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