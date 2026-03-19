Crunchyroll’s Darkest Drama of Winter 2026 Charges Into Its Endgame Ahead of the Season Finale

Crunchyroll’s most realistic anime of Winter 2026 has taken a big turn in its latest episode and moves into its final arc. The Winter 2026 season is approaching its end, and with it, many ongoing anime are also reaching their finales. This season will see the conclusion of a majority of currently airing series, including popular titles like Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren. While these shows are at a pivotal point as they near their end, one anime, arguably the darkest due to its profound realism, has delivered an even more significant turning point as it heads into its finale.

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The anime that has emerged as the darkest and most dramatic is none other than Oshi no Ko, currently airing its third season. After the scandal arc revealed Aqua and Ruby’s identities as Ai’s children to the public, it strongly suggested that the series was entering its final arc, especially after Aqua discovered the true identity of the mastermind behind Ai’s murder, their father. The latest episode further cements this direction, confirming that a movie based on Ai Hoshino will serve as the final act to catch the culprit and bring justice. It also firmly establishes that the series has entered its final arc, with the next episode set to be a special one.

Oshi no Ko Season 3 Heads Into Its Endgame Ahead of the Finale

Image courtesy of Doga Koba

Oshi no Ko Season 3 is slated for a total of 11 episodes, meaning the next episode will be the season finale. The final episode is also set to be a special one, as it has been announced as an hour-long episode, kicking off the crucial final arc of the manga series. While the series explores the dark realities of the entertainment industry and its impact on those involved, its central premise has always followed Aqua and Ruby’s pursuit of the mastermind behind their mother’s murder. With the “15-Year Lie” movie serving as their means to bring justice, it more than confirms that the series has entered its final arc.

Meanwhile, the latest episode covers up to Chapter 118, and with an hour-long next episode, it is expected to go beyond Chapter 125, leaving a perfect amount of material for the next season to serve as the anime’s final season as well. Thus, fans should not be surprised if, following the release of the next episode, Oshi no Ko announces its next installment immediately as the final season. Season 3 has been a standout anime of the Winter season, and while it is unfortunate that it will be among the first to conclude, fans can take comfort in the fact that the finale will be an hour-long special, kicking off the most pivotal arc of the series.

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