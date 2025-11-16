Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Already Confirms What Yuji Did After His Fight With Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel releases new chapters every week, and a recent one not only confirms that Yuji Itadori is still alive but may have also hinted at what the strongest sorcerers have been doing since the original series ended. Yuji has always been a different kind of protagonist, especially within the Shonen genre. He is often overlooked as a typical shonen hero because he never had the grand, driving goal that most protagonists in the genre pursue. Yet this distinction helped him carve out a unique place among fans, especially since he ultimately became the strongest sorcerer who defeated Sukuna by the series’ end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With unmatched power and a naturally charming personality, it’s intriguing to learn what he has been up to, particularly now that his survival is confirmed and other sorcerers are seeking him out for a possible confrontation with new threats. While this development reaffirms that Yuji remains the strongest sorcerer, it also suggests what he may have been doing all this time. The hints point toward a path that his teacher, Gojo Satoru, likely would have taken himself.

As the Strongest, Yuji Itadori May Have Walked the Same Path as Gojo Satoru Would Have

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The original Jujutsu Kaisen frequently hinted that Gojo Satoru disliked how the Jujutsu Sorcerer Association operated, even admitting at times that he wanted to eliminate the higher-ups. However, he never acted on it, realizing that while the system was flawed, it still brought some order. As someone overwhelmingly powerful, Gojo’s actions were never dictated by the association; he often moved independently, more like a vigilante than an official sorcerer. With Sukuna and Gojo gone, and Yuji rising as the strongest sorcerer, it’s likely he followed a similar path to his mentor, a notion supported by hints in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo.

The fact that the current association is discussing finding Itadori to request his help suggests that Yuji is no longer affiliated with them. Considering Yuji would now be more than 80 years old, if he had remained aligned with the Jujutsu Sorcerers, he would likely be among the elders leading the organization. Instead, this implies he has become a lone wolf. Another intriguing detail is that whenever Yuji is mentioned in the sequel, he is depicted as a shadowy wanderer, a vigilante acting outside the system.

Another detail supporting this is the encounter Maru and Tsurigi had with the elderly curse user, who admitted to facing a fear unlike anything before in his previous encounter with Yuji, yet was still allowed to go free. This strongly hints that Yuji spared him, something he could only do as a vigilante; if he were still a formal Jujutsu Sorcerer, he would have been obligated to turn the man in. It fits perfectly with Yuji’s character, as he has always been more like Gojo, someone who stands apart from the association. If not, the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel could feature Yuji’s return at any moment now, and when it does, it will confirm what the original series’ main hero has been up to after becoming the strongest.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!