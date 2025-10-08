7 Underrated New Fall 2025 Anime Released This Month

2025 has been another exciting year for anime fans with the return of hit shows such as Solo Leveling and Dandadan. The year also marked some of the most exciting debuts, including Gachiakuta, Witch Watch, and more. As the last anime season of the year, the Fall 2025 lineup introduces several intriguing series to fans. Just like any other season, we see a wide range of sequels and new additions to the anime world, each offering something unique to fans. While hit shows such as Spy x Family Season 3 and My Hero Academia: Final Season are getting most of the attention, the season has no shortage of new series that quietly slipped under the radar.

With dozens of shows being introduced each season, some inevitably go unnoticed despite their quality. Other shows, such as Secrets of the Silent Witch, are only moderately famous and are still relatively talked about despite deserving a lot more attention. Some of the series listed below are obscure, while others only have a small fanbase for now. However, all the anime series listed below premiered in October and are definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

7) A Star Brighter Than the Sun

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

Based on Kazune Kawahara’s underrated manga, A Star Brighter Than the Sun follows the childhood friends-to-lovers trope, centering around Sae Iwata and Kouki Kamishiro. Having attended the same class with Kouki since Grade School, Sae has always looked out for him. In middle school, she notices that the boy who used to be shorter than her has now grown up. As the two attend high school together, she eventually realizes that she has long had feelings for Kouki. But as the most popular boy in school, Kouki has caught the attention of many, meaning Sae isn’t the only one with a crush.

6) A Wild Last Boss Appeared!

Image Courtesy of WAO World

This isekai series premiered in Japan on October 4th, 2025, with an early streaming release on September 27th. The story follows an ordinary young man who suddenly awakens in the body of his in-game character, Lufas Maphaahl, the black-winged overlord and former leader of the Twelve Stars of Heaven. Two hundred years after Lufas’s defeat at the hands of the seven heroes, he finds himself trapped in a world that feels far more real than the game he once played. Now inhabiting Lufas’s body, he embarks on a journey across Exgate to reunite the disbanded Twelve Stars of Heaven and uncover the mystery behind his reincarnation.

5) Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!

Image Courtesy of Asahi Production

This fantasy romance follows Melphiera Marchalrayd, a noble lady shunned by high society for her exotic taste in monster meat. While the monsters are ferocious and poisonous beasts, when cooked properly, they have the most delectable taste. Determined to change the kingdom’s perception of monster meat, Melphiera continues to use them in exquisite cuisine. However, because of her hobby, she is unable to find a suitable partner and settle down as her family wants. Feeling dejected at a gathering, she doesn’t expect to cross paths with Aristide Rogier du Galbraith, a skilled fighter who might be the one she needs.

4) Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days

Image Courtesy of Ajia-do

Romance comedies never get old, and Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days just might be the perfect comfort show you need this fall season. Kiyoko Yoshida, the president of Class 2-1, couldn’t ignore Tsuyoshi Yano on the first day of school after seeing him covered in injuries. She tries her best to help him and even cautiously follows him because of her worries, until she learns he only keeps getting hurt because he’s extremely clumsy. Since then, Kiyoko has made sure to carry a first aid kit with her and does everything she can to keep him out of trouble.

3) Sanda

Science SARU

Science SARU, the studio behind Dandadan, released the anime adaptation of the underrated action-mystery manga by Paru Itagaki, the same creator as Beastars. Set in near-future Japan, the country is facing a crisis of extremely low birth rates, with only 0.1% of the population under the age of 15. Children are strictly cared for and protected in boarding schools. At the age of 14, Kazushige Sanda’s life takes a bizarre turn when his classmate, Shiori Fuyumura, learns he is a descendant of Santa Claus and demands that he fulfill her wish. Shocked by the state of his country, Kazushige wishes to grow up and become Santa Claus to fight against the adults and protect the children.

2) May I Ask for One Final Thing?

Image Courtesy of LINDENFILMS

May I Ask for One Final Thing? is another fantasy romance on our list, based on Nana Ootori’s 2018 light novel and adapted into a manga series illustrated by Soora Hoonoki. The story centers around Scarlet el Vandimion, a high-ranking noblewoman who has been engaged to Kyle von Pallistan, the second prince of the kingdom, since before she was born. Having faced humiliation and bullying for several years, she is unable to hold back her anger when she is accused of doing something she didn’t do. She single-handedly beats up dozens of nobles in the ballroom before they remember her true powers. As the story continues, she begins her journey of revenge, but she can’t seem to get rid of the crown prince, Julius von Pallistan, who has always enjoyed teasing her with his devious personality.

1) Dusk Beyond the End of the World

Image Courtesy of P.A. Works

Directed and written by Naokatsu Tsuda, best known for his work on the acclaimed JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, this original anime is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Akira Himegami, who was put in cryogenic sleep, wakes up 200 years later only to find that the world he once knew has long been destroyed. Alone in a world he no longer recognizes, he meets an android named Yuugure, who looks just like his girlfriend Towasa Omaki, except for her hair color. As a brilliant AI developer, Towasa has long since proven her intellect, so Akira has every reason to believe she is alive like him. Though he rejects Yuugure’s proposal, he agrees to let her travel with him as he embarks on a journey to find Towasa.

