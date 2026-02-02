10 Most Overrated Pokémon of All Time, Ranked

Overrated Pokémon are the ones that somehow manage to hog the spotlight, not because they’re particularly strong or versatile, but because they’ve been shoved into our faces so often that they’ve essentially become the franchise’s celebrities. Sure, they might look cool or have a nostalgic vibe, but when you really dig into their stats or utility, you start to wonder why they’re being hyped up as the second coming of Arceus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The problem with overrated Pokémon is that they often overshadow others who deserve the spotlight. While these so-called “fan favorites” bask in their glory, countless underrated Pokémon are left in the shadows, doomed to only be remembered by hardcore fans or niche competitive players.

10. Charizard



Charizard might be one of the most iconic Pokémon of all time, but it’s also one of the most overrated. Its popularity stems largely from nostalgia, as it was the face of Pokémon during the franchise’s early days. However, when you look at Charizard’s actual performance, it’s far from being the powerhouse many fans believe it to be. Its dual Fire/Flying typing makes it highly susceptible to common Rock-type moves, and despite its Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax form, its base stats are average compared to other pseudo-legendaries or competitive mainstays.

While other Kanto starters like Blastoise and Venusaur often get overshadowed, Charizard is constantly showered with attention, from exclusive forms to prominent roles in marketing. As a result, it feels like Charizard’s fame is more about favoritism than actual merit as a Pokémon.

9. Lucario



Lucario is another Pokémon whose hype far exceeds its actual utility. Introduced in Generation IV, it instantly became a fan favorite thanks to its sleek design and central role in the movie Lucario and the Mystery of Mew. Despite being marketed as a “cool and strong” Pokémon, Lucario’s fragility in battle often leaves it vulnerable. Its Steel/Fighting typing helps defensively, but its mediocre bulk and reliance on setup moves like Swords Dance or Nasty Plot make it a risky choice in competitive play.

The problem with Lucario is that it’s a jack-of-all-trades but master of none. While it has access to a diverse movepool and decent offensive stats, it often fails to shine compared to other stronger options in the same roles. Its overexposure in spin-off games and merchandise has also made it feel overhyped, especially when there are numerous underrated Pokémon deserving of the spotlight.

8. Garchomp



Garchomp’s reputation as a powerhouse in competitive play has earned it a spot in the overrated category. Yes, it’s strong, but it’s not the unstoppable force many casual fans think it is. With a 4x weakness to Ice and no reliable way to boost its Speed outside of specific setups, Garchomp is relatively easy to counter with the right preparation. Pokémon like Mamoswine and Weavile can take it down with little effort.

It doesn’t help that Garchomp has been overused in both competitive and casual play, to the point where its presence feels repetitive. While it’s undeniably a good Pokémon, it often overshadows other Dragon-types like Hydreigon or Salamence, which can sometimes offer more versatility or unique niches.

7. Pikachu

The Pokemon Company



Being the mascot of the franchise, Pikachu’s fame is understandable, but it’s also wildly overrated when you consider its actual performance as a Pokémon. Pikachu’s stats are abysmally low, and even with a Light Ball, it struggles to be viable in serious battles. The only reason it remains relevant is due to its status as the face of Pokémon, not because it’s a strong or versatile contender.

Game Freak’s obsession with Pikachu has also led to an overabundance of special forms and gimmicks, from cosplay Pikachu to Gigantamax Pikachu. Yet, all these iterations fail to mask the fact that Pikachu is, at its core, a weak Pokémon.

6. Greninja

Image Courtesy of OLM



Greninja is often hailed as one of the coolest Pokémon ever, thanks to its ninja-like design and its starring role in Pokémon X and Y as well as the anime. However, its popularity has led to it being incredibly overrated. While its Protean ability and high Speed make it a strong choice in competitive play, Greninja is extremely frail, and its usefulness often depends on predicting opponents’ moves perfectly.

Additionally, Greninja’s Ash-Greninja form feels like an unnecessary gimmick designed purely to capitalize on its already massive fanbase. There are many other Water-types, such as Swampert or Inteleon, that offer more balanced or unique traits, but Greninja’s overwhelming popularity often drowns them out. It’s a perfect example of style over substance in the Pokémon world.

5. Dragonite

OLM



Dragonite is frequently regarded as one of the best Dragon-types, but its reputation is built more on nostalgia than actual performance. While its stats are impressive, its 4x weakness to Ice and relatively low Speed make it far less dominant than fans like to believe. Pokémon like Salamence or Garchomp often outclass it in competitive formats due to their greater versatility and power.

Furthermore, Dragonite’s design has always been divisive. Many fans feel its cutesy, cartoonish look doesn’t match the aesthetic of its pre-evolutions, Dratini and Dragonair. While it’s undoubtedly a solid Pokémon, Dragonite’s reputation as a “near-perfect Dragon” feels exaggerated when you consider its flaws and the fierce competition it faces from other Dragon-types.

4. Eevee



Eevee is beloved for its adorable design and potential to evolve into a variety of forms, but that’s also where the overrating begins. As a standalone Pokémon, Eevee is severely underwhelming in battle, with poor stats and no unique traits to make it stand out. Even its evolutions, while diverse, are often outclassed by other Pokémon in their respective typings.

The constant marketing of Eevee as a secondary mascot to Pikachu has only fueled its overrated status. While it’s understandable that Game Freak would want to capitalize on its cuteness, the endless merchandise and special treatment have made it feel overexposed.

3. Mewtwo



Mewtwo is often regarded as the ultimate Legendary Pokémon, but its once-feared status has significantly diminished over the years. While it was undeniably overpowered in Generation I, the introduction of countless other Legendaries and Mythicals has left Mewtwo feeling less unique. Pokémon like Zacian, Arceus, and Eternatus can easily rival or surpass its power, making Mewtwo feel outdated in comparison.

Additionally, Mewtwo’s storyline as a genetically engineered powerhouse has been revisited so many times that it’s lost much of its original impact. While it’s still a strong Pokémon, its portrayal as an unstoppable force in the franchise often feels like an overstatement. Mewtwo is iconic, but it’s far from the definitive top-tier Pokémon it’s often made out to be.

2. Arceus

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company



Arceus, the supposed “God of Pokémon,” fails to live up to its title in many ways. While its ability to change types with Plates or Z-Crystals is interesting, it often struggles to dominate in competitive play due to its lack of specialization. Arceus is a jack-of-all-trades, but it doesn’t excel in any one area, often being outperformed by more focused Legendary Pokémon.

The concept of Arceus as the creator of the Pokémon universe is fascinating, but its in-game implementation has always felt lackluster. Its stats, while balanced, don’t make it the overwhelming force one might expect from a deity. Arceus’s mythology might make it feel grand, but its actual performance leaves much to be desired, making it one of the most overrated Pokémon of all time.

1. Sylveon



Sylveon is often hailed as one of the best Eeveelutions, but its prominence in both casual and competitive play has turned it into one of the most overrated Pokémon. While its Fairy typing and high Special Defense make it a solid support Pokémon, its offensive capabilities are limited, and it often struggles against teams with strong Steel- or Poison-types.

What makes Sylveon particularly overrated is how it overshadows other Eeveelutions that are equally viable in different roles, such as Vaporeon or Umbreon. Its design and popularity have catapulted it to a level of fame that doesn’t quite match its actual contributions to the Pokémon world. Sylveon is good, but it’s far from being the unparalleled powerhouse many fans make it out to be.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!