10 Most Thought Provoking My Hero Academia Quotes of All Time Ranked

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most successful anime and manga franchises of the past decade. The anime finale this week marked the end of an era as it concluded the story on a bittersweet note nine years after its debut. The story begins with a young and aspiring hero who suddenly acquires a legendary power granted to him by his idol and the world’s greatest hero. However, before long, he learns about the true darkness of the broken hero society hiding in the shadows. Not only that, but his powers come with a burden that is too heavy for him to carry all by himself.

Time and again, the series points out the state of the world that’s barely hanging by a thread. While the heroes sacrifice themselves to maintain a peaceful world, the villains question the state of that world. Since the finale of the fifth season, the story has focused on how the fragile peace of society was broken after the Paranormal Liberation Arc. Here’s a list of some of the most thought-provoking quotes in My Hero Academia.

10) I Smile to Hide The Fear Inside (Season 1 Episode 2)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The first couple of episodes brilliantly set out the premise of the story, the foreshadowing, and the burden carried by the one at the top. The entire world saw All Might’s smile and admired him for his bravery, believing nothing could ever scare someone so powerful. However, the smile that everyone adored so much was nothing more than a facade, meant to hide the fear he carried with him all the time.

“I’m supposed to be the guy who’s always smiling, right? I’m the symbol of peace. People everywhere have to think that I’m never afraid. But honestly, I smile to hide the fear inside. It’s just the brave face I put on when the pressure is high. This job isn’t easy.” – All Might

For years, he suffered due to his fading strength and powers, but he did everything he could to keep up the image of the symbol, in hopes that his smile would give others the assurance that everything was alright as long as he was there.

9) The World Is Full of Unfairness (Season 1 Episode 5)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

One of Aizawa’s most underrated quotes was included when fans barely knew anything about him. He came off as a strict and unreasonable teacher who gave his students a hard time on the very first day of school. However, beneath that stubborn nature of his lies a caring soul who cares about the younger generation and does his best to prepare them for the unfair world they will be facing as pros.

“Oh, and you think natural disasters are? Or power-hungry villains, hm? Or catastrophic accidents that wipe out whole cities? No. The world is full of unfairness. It’s a hero’s job to try and combat that unfairness.” – Shota Aizawa

It takes a lot to become heroes, and every day brings a new challenge, which is exactly why Aizawa tells them firsthand that the world won’t be kind to them, and it’s their job to combat that unfairness in order to make society a better place.

8) Be Sure to Smile (Season 4 Episode 14)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Nighteye’s death is one of the most heartbreaking moments in the series. His final words assured his protégé, Mirio Togata, that even after losing his quirk, he had a bright future ahead of him. Despite his stern demeanor, Nighteye was someone who loved joy and laughter, even to the point of teaching Mirio and his sidekicks to keep a joyous mood around the agency.

“You’ll be okay. You’re going to become the finest hero the world has ever seen. That’s one part of the future that shouldn’t be changed. Work hard and be sure to smile. After all, without joy and laughter to balance the sorrow, this world cannot hope to have a bright future.” – Sir Nighteye

He was not only All Might’s former sidekick but also one of his biggest fans, which must be why he was influenced by the world’s greatest hero’s personality. Even after All Might’s retirement, Nighteye wanted the heroes to never lose their smile because there was already enough sadness in the world. It would be far too tragic if the heroes weren’t smiling to balance out the sorrow and bring hope and joy when they save others.

7) A World Where Heroes Have Too Much Time on Their Hands (Season 4 Episode 24)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

In the brutal world of heroes, where everyone was striving to do their best and reach the top, Hawks wanted nothing more than to live an ordinary, boring life. As someone who spent almost his entire life being trained as a hero by the Hero Public Safety Commission, he had seen the true horrors of the bright world that everyone admires.

“I just want to take it easy and have some fun. I’d like to go on leisurely patrols, complain that nothing exciting happened, and then tuck myself into bed at night. Doesn’t that sound like the perfect life? My goal is to make this a world where heroes have too much time on their hands.” – Hawks

This is why Hawks didn’t seek fame or glory, but simply wanted to bring down the major villains, including the League of Villains. Doing so would make the world a whole lot safer, enough so that heroes won’t have to work themselves to death.

6) Who Protects The Heroes? (Season 5 Episode 10)

Ochako was the first person Izuku talked to when he entered U.A. for the entrance exam, and she’s also the first person he saved. As someone who has been watching and admiring Izuku since the very beginning, Ochako has always been one of his greatest supporters and friends. However, seeing him fight so hard to the point that it’s almost heartbreaking made her question the kind of sacrifices heroes make every day for others.

“That’s why I wanted to start helping people who were in trouble. But a simple dream can be hard to achieve. I’ve watched Deku fight desperately to help those in need. And it’s made me wonder…who protects the heroes whenever they’re the ones who are hurting the most?” – Ochako Uraraka

People usually don’t think anything of it, but heroes are just humans who can often feel pain when they fight for others’ sake. This is why Ochako keeps questioning herself that even if the heroes save those around them, there isn’t anyone who can protect the heroes in return. This is why she did everything in her power to help Izuku when his power went out of control during the joint training.

5) Fought to Destroy (Season 8 Episode 8)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Nothing can change the fact that Tomura Shigaraki is one of the worst villains the world will ever see. He is responsible for the deaths of countless people, and this is why the heroes stopped at nothing to bring him down. However, he was also broken by the unfair world that left him with nothing. This is why, for someone like him, All For One was a ray of hope that saved him from dying on the streets alone.

“Izuku Midoriya, if Spinner is still alive, tell him this: Tomura Shigaraki fought to destroy everything until the very end.” – Tomura Shigaraki

In his final moments, Tomura realized he was a victim of his own consequences, crying about the unfair world, yet achieving nothing in the end. When Deku freed him from All For One, Tomura looked at peace, something he had never felt in his entire life. He leaves behind a message to one of his friends, who followed him just to see the world get destroyed. And to some extent, it was true, because Tomura never stopped fighting, whether it was to destroy the world, the heroes, or even All For One, who stole his body.

4) This Is All Might’s Legacy (Season 6 Episode 25)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Stain may be a serial killer, but he had unyielding convictions that shook the world to its very core. A lot happened while he was imprisoned in Tartarus, which is why he knew nothing about All Might’s retirement or the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front. However, the reason he refused to recognize the hero in front of him wasn’t because of his change in appearance, but because All Might lost the spark within him that made him different from others.

“Make no mistake, this is All Might’s legacy. The smoldering embers he left behind won’t be easily extinguished. They are fueled by the select few who live in his image. Before long, they will form a new, unstoppable blaze. The important thing is making sure that the fire doesn’t go out.” – Stain

All Might’s brave smile and conviction are what drew people in, changing countless lives in the process. While All Might blamed himself for the state of the world, Stain knew that it was just the beginning of an era sparked by the flames created by the world’s greatest hero.

3) The Strength of Weakness (Season 8 Episode 8)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

During the final battle against All For One, Izuku had already lost his quirk, but a tiny ember still stayed within him. He had the support of his friends, pro heroes, and the entire world, who were cheering him on. All For One realized that Izuku’s so-called weakness was also his greatest strength. The villain tried to exploit Izuku’s overwhelming sense of compassion, which was very similar to All Might’s.

“I see now. That’s it. Izuku Midoriya. The key is your weakness. It’s something All Might didn’t have. The strength of weakness. It makes these ants rise again and again. They won’t bow out as long as you’re still trying.” – All For One

However, he realized too late that the heroic spirit deep within Deku had nothing to do with his quirk, but with his innate heroism. Just by standing and fighting, he was able to inspire those around him, and they inspired Izuku in return. All For One’s defeat may have happened by Deku’s hand, but it was the combined efforts of everyone who pushed the hero to do his best.

2) Hey Izuku, Can I Still Catch Up to You? (Season 7 Episode 11)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Katsuki knew from a long time ago that Izuku possessed the kind of strength he lacked, which scared him and forced him to push his friend away. The two have been at odds with one another for years because of the way Katsuki treated Izuku, but he has come a long way over the years. When All For One successfully occupied Tomura’s body, Katsuki was one of the few students who was fighting on the front lines.

“Everything hurts. Fighting while in pain. Trying to spot an enemy’s tell. You’re already an old pro at this, aren’t you? Hey Izuku, can I still catch up to you?” – Katsuki Bakugo

The villain’s overwhelming powers made him shudder, but the aspiring hero didn’t stop fighting, not even for a second. Despite his grave wounds and his death so close to him, all Katsuki could think about was whether he was good enough to catch up to Izuku before receiving a fatal injury to the heart.

1) To Break the Chain of Sorrow (Season 8 Episode 8)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

One For All’s powers originated from All For One’s selfishness and desire to cause chaos and destruction. However, the quirk was passed down by many people who shared the same dreams of helping others and defeating the villain once and for all. This is why Izuku wanted to use this power to save others, including Tomura, who destroyed countless lives. Deku kept fighting and held on to his words as he saved Tomura from All For One’s clutches.

“I can never forgive the pain you caused. That’s why we had to fight. I wanted to stop you, and for you to stop yourself. To break the chain of sorrow.” – Izuku Midoriya

He knew Tomura’s life was beyond saving, but Izuku saved his soul and set him free from the overwhelming sense of sorrow that he had felt his entire life. Deku and Tomura’s parting words to one another weren’t long, but the two didn’t leave any regrets as the former turned into dust.

