3 Major Anime Returning This Week That You Shouldn’t Miss

Starting this week, the Spring 2026 anime season has officially begun, bringing with it a fresh weekly schedule packed with newly serialized titles. Winter 2026 stood out as one of the strongest seasons in recent years, featuring the return of major anime while several new debuts also captured attention. Now that the season has come to a close, many series have delivered compelling finales.

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With that, the stage is set for a new wave of anime. Beginning April 1, which marks the start of the Spring season, a lineup of both new and returning series will take over. While the first week of Spring spans only five days, it still features the return of three of the biggest anime with new seasons that fans shouldn’t miss.

3) Classroom of the Elite Season 4

©次笠格・KADOKAWA刊／よろこそ実力至上主機の教室へ4製作委員会

After more than two years, the edgy anime Classroom of the Elite is returning with its fourth season on April 1, and it is already one of the most anticipated comebacks of the season. Fittingly arriving on April Fools’ Day, the return of one of the smartest characters in anime makes the timing all the more ironic. This season is set to feel different from what fans have come to expect.

With Ayanokoji Kiyotaka and his class advancing into their second year, the story will expand to include competition against students from other years as well. Adding to the intrigue, more individuals from the White Room, the mysterious facility where Ayanokoji was created, are expected to appear, raising the stakes even further. Fans may finally get to see the protagonist pushed to his limits, making this return even more exciting. The anticipation is heightened by a special premiere featuring a total of 90 minutes of content across the first four episodes of the season.

2) Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3

TMS Entertainment

Not only does this week feature some of the biggest anime returning with new seasons, but it also marks the arrival of a major final season. Nearly seven years after its debut and across four seasons, Dr. Stone is set to come to an end this Spring. Returning with Season 4 Part 3, the series will begin its final narrative, following Senku and the Kingdom of Science as they embark on a journey to the moon.

The previous part of the final season put all the pieces in place for Senku’s ultimate mission: to uncover why the petrification device was unleashed on humanity. There is absolutely no reason for fans who have followed the series to miss this final part of Dr. Stone, as it promises to finally deliver answers to the mysteries established at the very beginning.

1) One Piece: Elbaph Arc

Courtesy of Toei Animation

No one expected a time when fans would have to wait months for One Piece, a series that has aired almost weekly since 1999 with only occasional breaks. However, the anime underwent a major shift last year and has been on hiatus for the past three months. After a long wait, One Piece is finally set to return on April 5, 2026, with a new arc.

Having entered its final saga in the previous arc, the story will dive even deeper into its endgame with the Elbaph arc. The return of One Piece at the end of this week marks a significant moment, offering a fresh look at the anime’s new structure. Early teasers already suggest that the updated schedule will allow for improved quality. Closing out the first week of Spring with the return of One Piece is set to be a standout moment for anime fans awaiting its comeback.

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