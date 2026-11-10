3 Things to Know for Spy x Family Season 4

Almost a year after the third season reached its conclusion, Spy x Family finally confirmed a fourth season along with a new feature-length movie. The anime premiered its latest season in October last year as part of the Fall 2025 lineup, where it adapted some of the fan-favorite arcs. The latest season was a rollercoaster of emotions as it blended heartbreaking moments with nonsensical comedy as the main characters get involved in some of the most dangerous situations ever. However, the story is far from over, and Season 4 will bring new surprises and thrilling moments for fans. Based on Tatsua Endo’s beloved manga, Spy x Family follows the daily antics of the Forger Family.

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While the story is finally taking shape, there are still a lot of loose ends to tie up, especially when it comes to the supposed main villain, Donovan Desmond. Each season brings fans one step closer to the truth. Apart from the fourth season, fans are also looking forward to the new movie, which might be non-canon, just like the 2023 movie, Spy x Family Code: White. It’s only been three years since the massive success of the movie, and the studio is already going to expand the stellar world created by Endo. While you wait for the anime sequel, here are three things you need to know.

3) Spy x Family Will Reveal New Information in December 2026

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The official website has already confirmed that Spy x Family will hold a panel at this year’s Jump Festa, which will be held on December 19th and 20th, 2026. The anime will hold a panel at Super Stage along with major series such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and more. Jump Festa is the largest annual convention held by Shueisha, as it focuses on new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. However, for global fans who can’t visit Tokyo, the most exciting part of this event is waiting for all the new anime information that is announced each year. Now that Season 4 and a new movie have been announced, fans can expect more updates regarding the anime’s future during the convention. We might get a new visual, release window, and even a teaser during the event since the latest announcement only revealed one key visual and nothing else.

2) Spy x Family Season 4 and Movie Will Be Released in 2027

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While the anime hasn’t revealed an exact release date or even the season when the new season will premiere, at the very least, fans won’t have to wait for much longer. Along with the fourth season, even the new movie will be released next year, which means 2027 might be the biggest year for Spy x Family fans. The fourth season is expected to land on Crunchyroll, where you can catch up with the rest of the series. The anime is also available on Netflix, but it won’t be streaming Season 4 outside of Japan during the time of its airing. However, things will be different for the theatrical movie since it will first hit the Japanese theatres before making an international debut. The anime also needs to confirm whether the movie will directly land on the streaming platforms or have a theatrical release in the U.S. before getting a streaming license.

1) Season 4 Will Reveal the Most Shocking Truth in the Anime So Far

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The upcoming season will be more exciting than ever, as it is expected to adapt the Term Finals, Love and War, and Term Break Arcs, each offering its own set of plot twists and heartbreaking moments. However, since the episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s impossible to determine how many arcs will be covered in the sequel season. Without spoiling much, we can say that the Term Break Arc is by far the most important part of the story, where it will reveal a shocking truth about a crucial character. The story has already taken a huge turn in the latest season after it shed light on Loid’s past and the reason why he is so dedicated to his work as a spy. However, the story has yet to answer many questions regarding Anya’s past, her involvement in Project Apple, and the powerful figures working behind the scenes.

What are you most excited to see in Spy x Family Season 4? What do you hope will happen next in the lives of the Forger family? Share your thoughts in the comments below!