Dragon Ball Daima Confirms The One thing Vegeta Truly Fears, And It’s Not Anything Fans Would Expect

Vegeta, from Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise, is the embodiment of a prideful warrior. Since his introduction, he has relentlessly pursued greater strength, fearing nothing, not even death, in his quest to become the ultimate Saiyan. Over the decades, the series has locked Vegeta into a consistent pattern: trailing behind Goku’s new achievements and eventually replicating them through intense training. While this approach maintains his character’s core identity, it has also limited his development in other areas. As a result, fans often see him as little more than a prideful rival chasing Goku’s shadow.

However, the latest installment, Dragon Ball Daima, offers a fresh perspective. In this series, the Z Warriors journey through the Demon Realm to reverse Gomah’s wish that turned them into children. Vegeta is given several moments to shine in Daima, revealing new dimensions to his character, including his biggest fear. One might remember Vegeta’s memorable line when killing Android 20 in Dragon Ball Z, schooling it while dishing out the concept of fear before the advent of Cell. In Episode 19 of Daima, even after exhausting all his stamina in battle against Gomah, Vegeta refuses to retreat. But when Bulma gives him an ultimatum, give up fighting or lose the chance to bathe with her again, Vegeta, faced with a fear more personal than defeat, immediately steps back.

Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Vegeta’s True Fear and It’s Hilarious

Vegeta’s depiction in the Dragon Ball franchise has always centered around his pride and relentless pursuit of strength. While the series has occasionally shown him reacting to powerful villains with fear, it can be deduced that it’s never due to a fear of the villains themselves or of death. Instead, it is evident that it stems from frustration at falling behind in power, which is an emotion that fuels his determination to train harder. That’s why it’s both refreshing and hilarious that the one thing Vegeta truly fears, enough to set aside his Saiyan pride, is something so deeply human.

This moment casts Vegeta in a more realistic light, making him more relatable to fans who seek a deeper emotional connection with his character. In fact, this development humanizes Vegeta even more than Goku, who, despite living on Earth far longer than Vegeta, rarely expresses romantic vulnerability. Notably, this isn’t the first time Vegeta’s softer side and affection for Bulma have been highlighted.

In Episode 9 of Dragon Ball Daima, when Bulma expresses a desire to remain in her younger form, Vegeta immediately insists that they will be returning to adulthood. Hybis, who has had a brief spat with Vegeta over Bulma, quickly deduces that Vegeta’s urgency is due to his fondness for larger bosoms. Vegeta’s angry and embarrassed reaction all but confirms it. Though Dragon Ball Daima was short, it gave Vegeta well-deserved moments in the spotlight, which also revealed his true fear and added meaningful depth to his character by portraying him as more human.

Dragon Ball Daima can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.