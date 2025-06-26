Dragon Ball Daima Proves That Vegeta Is More Human Than Goku

Dragon Ball Daima, the latest installment in the franchise, taking place after the events of the Majin Buu Saga and before Dragon Ball Super, sets up a fun adventure, with the main cast embarking on a quest to regain their adult bodies. From the outset, with the main villain appearing to be no more threatening than foes the Z Fighters have already defeated, it’s clear that Daima is more about the journey, evoking nostalgia through the lighthearted and adventurous elements that defined earlier installments. While Goku naturally takes center stage with his Super Saiyan 4 transformation, Vegeta also establishes a strong foundation early on with impressive character development.

Vegeta’s most surprising development is undoubtedly his ability to tap into the Super Saiyan 3 state. However, upon deeper reflection, this isn’t the most significant growth he undergoes. Daima allows Vegeta to express emotions in quirky and humorous ways that the franchise has rarely explored before, making him appear more human than ever. Especially in contrast to Goku, Vegeta is shown to express a wider emotional range, an evolution that can largely be credited to his relationship with Bulma.

Vegeta Displays Closer Human Emotions Than Goku Ever in Daima

Dragon Ball Daima was quite adamant about showcasing Vegeta as a family man, especially through his affection for his wife, Bulma. Episode 9 features a hilarious moment that underscores an embarrassing situation for him, highlighting what he likes about his wife. When Bulma, fascinated by her younger skin, expresses that she wouldn’t mind staying in that form, Vegeta immediately insists that they turn back. Hybis, who has been trying to win Bulma over, remarks that Vegeta is eager to return to adulthood because he prefers bigger bosoms, something that could have been brushed off as a joke, but Vegeta’s reaction all but confirms it. However, what truly solidifies Vegeta’s affection for Bulma comes in the second-to-last episode of the series.

Episode 19 of Daima features Vegeta backing out of a fight, a prideful Saiyan warrior who has never stepped back, after Bulma gives him an ultimatum: either keep fighting or lose the chance to bathe with her ever again. These moments, while comedic, are a testament to how Vegeta displays human-like reactions, making him a character fans might even relate to.

In comparison, Goku, who was raised by humans, never shows any romantic affection toward his wife, something that should have come naturally. Even after hearing Bulma’s ultimatum, Goku doesn’t react in a way that would register as a normal or expected human response, reinforcing the idea that he rarely takes anything seriously outside of fighting. In contrast, Vegeta’s vulnerability in Daima highlights his emotional growth, making him appear more human than Goku has ever been. As a result, Vegeta now feels like a character who could be brought into realistic light more convincingly, thanks to these emotional nuances.

