8 Essential Recent Anime That Deserve A Spot On Every Watch List

So many great anime have emerged in recent years — the Winter 2026 and Spring 2026 seasons alone are stacked — that it can be overwhelming to choose what to watch. This is especially true for those who are new to the medium, or for casual fans who can’t get through everything. Fortunately, the most essential recent anime tend to stand out. Their quality and popularity elevate them above the rest, making a good case for putting them on every watch list.

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In many ways, these anime transcend genre preferences, offering strengths that will appeal even to those who don’t typically reach for their categories. They’re even solid recommendations for those who only watch anime sparingly. From one of the most popular shonen shows of the 2020s to a beloved power fantasy, they shouldn’t be missed.

8) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

One of the biggest anime to debut from 2020 onward is Jujutsu Kaisen, and there’s a reason it’s become such a sensation. Despite dealing with supernatural curses and dark themes, it’s a genuinely charming series. It balances the high-stakes fantasy/horror elements with deep character work and humor. That juggling act gives viewers good reason to get invested. The production quality is also impressive, which makes JJK‘s many action sequences even more gripping. It’s essential viewing for shonen fans, and even those who aren’t as well-acquainted with anime will find plenty to love here.

7) Chainsaw Man

Image via MAPPA

Chainsaw Man is another bloody, mature anime that won’t seem like it’s for everyone at first glance — but even those who don’t gravitate toward dark fantasy and horror should give it a try. Like Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s positively blown up in recent years and is worth checking out for that reason alone. But beneath its wild premise, which sees a teenage boy morphing with a Chainsaw Devil, it’s a story about the impact of trauma and the need for belonging. That emotional core ensures it’ll resonate for just about any viewer. And if that doesn’t sell it, the series’ comedic strengths and thrilling action should do the trick.

6) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has gotten a lot of love since its 2023 debut, and the draw of this fantasy story extends beyond its magic and expansive world. For fantasy lovers, those elements are obvious selling points. However, the title character’s journey tackles topics like grief, meaning, and connection, making it accessible to viewers new to the genre (and anime overall). Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a slower burn with relatively low stakes, especially compared to titles like JJK and Chainsaw Man. Even so, it will stick with viewers, and thus, deserves a spot on any modern anime list.

5) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation Study/OLM

Another charming and popular recent anime is The Apothecary Diaries, which blends episodic mysteries with larger palace intrigue — and handles both surprisingly well. Set in a world influenced by Imperial China, the series sees its heroine being kidnapped and forced to work in the Imperial Palace. Since Maomao is an apothecary, she soon begins solving afflictions that surface around her. The anime finds a likable lead in Maomao, which serves to further invest viewers. And the series works in slice-of-life elements and romance, juggling all its strengths impressively. The Apothecary Diaries is a fun anime that really offers something for everyone. It’s one that every viewer should watch once.

4) Spy x Family

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Speaking of recent anime that combine charming slice-of-life narratives with larger conspiracies, Spy x Family fits that description perfectly. The 2022 series is worth checking out for its concept alone: a spy, assassin, and telepath all living together as a family for their own ends — without any of them revealing their true motivations or identities to the others. It’s as hilarious and chaotic as it sounds, but it also brings a great deal of heart through its lovable characters. And there’s action to accompany the more serious storylines. Even viewers who typically stick to higher-stakes, heavier stories will find themselves drawn in.

3) Dandadan

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Those looking for recent anime to watch will struggle to find one more unique than Dandadan — and if such a thing exists, the 2024 series still demands to be seen. Following two teenagers determined to prove their respective beliefs in aliens and ghosts, Dandadan sees them discovering the truth about both entities, then dealing with the aftermath. The series gets weirder as it continues, and its animation mirrors its narrative in terms of vibrancy. It’s a genuinely fun series, and it knows how to ramp up the emotions when it needs to.

2) Kaiju No. 8

Image Courtesy of Production I..G.

Kaiju No. 8 is a must-watch recent anime, both for the ways it adheres to tried-and-true shonen tropes and due to how it subverts some of them. (Its 30-something protagonist is a particular appeal, especially for those who grew up on anime and are now around that age.) Kaiju No. 8 follows a taskforce committed to defending Japan from the eponymous monsters that plague it. The series’ premise leans into the sort of storytelling that makes hits like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen great. Even if it isn’t at those heights, it will appeal to longtime shonen fans. It’s also action-packed and easy to follow, making it a fun watch for those less familiar with its brand of anime.

1) Solo Leveling

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Anyone in anime spaces will likely know of Solo Leveling, and the series’ reputation is intriguing enough to make it essential viewing. Set in a world where hunters regularly enter dungeons to fight monsters, the anime tells the story of Sung Jin-woo — a man who starts off as a lackluster hunter but becomes something greater after nearly dying in a dungeon. As you can tell, the anime hits the ground running when it comes to action. And its animation is nothing to scoff at, either. At its core, Solo Leveling is a power fantasy, but it takes a high quality and unique approach to that type of storytelling. It’s popular for a reason, and those searching for an anime to watch should take note.

What’s a recent anime you’d deem required viewing? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!