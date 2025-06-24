Postapocalyptic Series Recommended by Hideo Kojima Teases Major Announcement

What do you get when you mix mechas, post-apocalyptic landscapes, action, and the Hideo Kojima seal of approval? Snowball Earth, one of the best new post-apocalyptic manga. Written and illustrated by Yuhiro Tsujitsugu, Snowball Earth has already impressed readers across the span of its 46 chapters and counting. Now, anime fans might be getting the chance to enjoy the crazy genre mash-up, as a big announcement could be coming very soon.

Snowball Earth was first published in Shogakukan’s Monthly Big Comic Spirits in 2021. Eight volumes have been released in Japanese so far (with the ninth volume to be released in July). In 2023, VIZ acquired the rights to republish the series in English, which began in late 2024. While the series is relatively new to English readers, it has already kicked up a (snow) storm on social media. Snowball Earth also has the backing of some of Japan’s biggest creators. As a result, many are expecting an anime announcement to happen at any moment, and its arrival might be mere days away.

Is Snowball Earth Getting an Anime?

There’s big news brewing on the icy horizon for Snowball Earth, and many fans are expecting it to be an anime adaptation. Per @MangaMoguraRE, a “SUPER BIG ANNOUNCMENT REVEAL” is scheduled for July 26, 2025. This coincides with the release of the next chapter in Monthly Big Comic Spirits, which releases monthly on the 26th. The actual nature of the announcement hasn’t been unveiled, but given the popularity of the series, fans are assuming it will be plans for an anime.

The series follows Tetsuo, a socially awkward, teenage mech pilot who spent most of his youth fighting kaiju in outer space. When a battle plan fails, Tetsu finds himself hurtling back to Earth in an escape pod and awakens eight years later to find the planet has been decimated by another ice age.

Mecha Sci-Fi Action "Snowball Earth" ANIME ANNOUNCEMENT SOON? SUPER BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REVEAL on July 26, 2025!



Sci-Fi Survival Action by Tsujitsugu Yuuhirou about a young robot pilot returning to earth after fighting against an alien invasion in space but the planet he returns to… pic.twitter.com/VVKa5A0aqM — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) June 20, 2025

Japan’s Biggest Creators Praise Snowball Earth

It’s not just manga readers who have fallen in love with Snowball Earth. Some of the biggest mangaka, anime creators, and video game designers also love the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series. Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s Hideaki Anno showered the series with praise on the cover of its first Japanese volume, while Death Stranding‘s Hideo Kojima left similarly kind words on the second volume’s cover.

The series has also caught the eye of One-Punch Man‘s One, who praised the series on its third volume. “It’s a harsh survival story, a cliff-edge battle, and you can feel the warmth of the human body in it,” read their cover quote.

