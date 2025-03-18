This All-Time Classic 2000s Anime Is Turning 20 Next Month

Play video

2025 officially marks the 20-year anniversary of one of the most iconic sci-fi mech series ever created, Eureka Seven. Originally released on April 17th, 2005 by Bones, Eureka Seven takes place in the year 12005, roughly 10,000 years since humanity was forced to abandon Earth after being invaded by Scub Coral – an intelligent, sentient species who merged with and destroyed the planet. When the story begins, it primarily follows Renton Thurston, a 14-year-old boy and son of Adrock Thurston, a deceased military researcher who aided in saving humanity, living a boring, average life with his grandfather. In a twist of fate, a mech crash lands in their hometown, giving Renton an opportunity to change his life forever.

To celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the original character designer for the series, Kenichi Yosada, released a brand new promotional illustration featuring the iconic cast from the anime as well as a special promotional video featuring the opening theme song from the 2005 anime, “DAYS” by FLOW. Additionally, in Japan, streaming services will be offering unlimited access to the anime beginning on April 7th, as well as hosting exclusive special events and the release of brand-new merchandise featuring characters from the series. As of writing, details are sparse regarding what exactly the new merchandise will look like, but it has been confirmed that more details will be revealed closer to the official anniversary date.

Eureka Seven Is a Sci-Fi Masterpiece With Plenty of Mech Action

The series was an instant hit, having a 50-episode run when it initially aired, and later received a sequel in 2012 titled Eureka Seven: AO with an additional 24-episode run. Aside from its televised success, Eureka Seven has also received a serialized manga adaptation from Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou that was published in Kadokawa’s Monthly Shonen Ace, which condensed the series into six volumes. Around the same time, the franchise grew yet again by being adapted into a four-volume light novel series, as well as four separate video game adaptations from Bandai Namco that put fans in the pilot series to reenact icon moments from the anime.

As if all that additional content weren’t enough, Eureka Seven also had multiple films produced that expanded the franchise’s lore, with Eureka Seven: Good Night, Sleep Tight, Young Lovers exploring a brand-new mythos and an alternate storyline, and a trilogy titled Eureka Seven: Hi-Evolution acting as a prequel. Eureka Seven has solidified itself as forever being one of the greats, with its influx of content not being the only testament to just how incredible the anime’s impact has been on the industry and community. Eureka Seven won multiple awards during the Tokyo International Anime Fair in 2006, including Best Screenplay and Best Character Design. The anime has also left an impact on Western audiences, taking home the Best Televised Anime award during Anime Expo’s 2006 SPJA Awards, as well as the award for the Best Female Character that same year.

