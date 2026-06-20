55 Years Later, a Legendary Anime Franchise is Finally Getting an English Dub

Anime has never been bigger worldwide than it is at this moment, as the medium continues to gain steam thanks to the ease of streaming services and more manga making their way to the West. Unfortunately, while franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more have found fans in America, there are many series that hit it big in Japan that never did the same in the U.S. Luckily, one of the biggest and longest running franchises in anime’s history is finally preparing to receive an English Dub and we have the details regarding the future of Doraemon’s American presence.

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In a major release, Doraemon has confirmed that the historic franchise will be teaming up with the company known as “CAKE,” to create a brand new English Dub. In a new press release, TV Asahi confirmed that the partnership will yield a brand new “English version” of the anime, specifically created to bring in more English-speaking audiences. Despite the original series having over thirteen hundred anime episodes to its name, it never found its way to the West in the same way that other franchises have. While a release date for Doraemon’s English Dub has yet to be revealed, this news might just help a legendary franchise finally find a place in America.

Doraemon’s Fight From The Future

Shin-El Animation

Alongside the big news of Doraemon’s upcoming new English Dub, MD Distribution head Dominic Gardiner at Cake shared a statement when it came to the blue feline’s North American comeback, “Doraemon is one of the most iconic franchises in global entertainment, and we are proud to partner with TV Asahi to bring it to new audiences. Together, we see a significant opportunity to build on its remarkable legacy and unlock its full international potential.”

With Gardiner’s take, TV Asahi’s Head of Animation Sales & Development, Maiko Sumida, said, “In Japan, generations of children have grown up imagining what it would be like to have a friend like Doraemon by their side. We are delighted to partner with CAKE, whose strong expertise and network in the kids’ and family entertainment space will help expand Doraemon’s global reach and introduce the charm, humour, and heart of the series to new audiences across multiple territories.”

Doraemon never striking it big in North America is all the more surprising considering just how big the franchise is in Japan. On top of the aforementioned anime series that has over thirteen hundred installments, the franchise has released dozens of movies in its time. Earlier this year, the movie Doraemon: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil hit Japanese theaters. Following its debut, the forty-fifth movie of the franchise, which is a remake of a 1983 film, was the number one movie in Japan for six weeks. While the overall tally was only over $25 million USD, this is a noteworthy tally for a movie that wasn’t released in American theaters.

What do you think of Doraemon finally getting its due in North America? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Total Licensing