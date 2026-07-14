Haikyu Creator Returns With New Timeskip Art Ahead of Anime Finale

It’s been quite a while since Haikyu!! originally ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the creator has returned with some cool new art showing off its time skip ahead of the anime’s own grand finale. Haikyu!! came to an end with Shonen Jump back in 2020 following a final arc that sent the series into the future with a much older Shoyo Hinata working his way through to becoming a professional volleyball player. It was a great culmination of just how far he came through the series to that point.

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It was one of the reasons that fans loved to see Haikyu‘s final arc as the time skip spent enough time with Hinata as an adult, and fans got to see him make his way to the big time. It capped off a journey he had embarked on to become the greatest at the start of the series, and still remains one of the most well received Shonen Jump endings ever because of it. Now the original creator is highlighting that journey once more with some great new art you can check out below.

Haikyu Creator Releases Special Shoyo Time Skip Art for New Exhibition

Courtesy of Shueisha

Haikyu!! will be launching a special art exhibition in Japan later this Fall that will be highlighting all sorts of art from Haruichi Furudate’s long running series. To help commemorate this new endeavor, Furudate has returned with a special poster for the event that showcases Hinata’s journey from his time as a kid to his final adult professional career seen at the very end of the original series. All the while highlighting some of the manga’s biggest moments.

Unfortunately this exhibit likely won’t be hitting outside of Japan, but thankfully there are still other new releases from the franchise to keep an eye out for. Haikyu!! is now working through its final movie project, and will be returning to theaters with one last adventure coming next year. It had announced a special double feature film project meant to bring the anime to an end, and fans are currently waiting to see the second of these efforts make its way to screens.

How Will Haikyu’s Anime End?

TOHO Animation

Haikyu!! is gearing up for its grand finale with the upcoming release of Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant, coming to theaters in Japan sometime in 2027. This new film picks up right after the events of the previous film effort, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, and will continue Karasuno’s Nationals run as they take on Kamomedai High School. But with it also being far from where Haruichi Furudate’s original manga series came to an end, it’s still raised a lot of questions whether or not this is the true finale for the franchise.

There’s even going to be a special TV episode released in the midst of all of this too as Haikyu!! Bakemonotachi no Iku Tokoro has been announced to be a special highlighting the match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka High Schools. International releases have yet to be confirmed for either of these releases as of the time of this writing, so make sure to catch up with Haikyu‘s TV anime in the meantime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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