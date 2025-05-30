7 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in June 2025

Summer is finally here, and with many of us having a bunch of time on our hands, there might not be enough anime on the watchlist. While Spring 2025 marches into its final full month, with new hits like To Be Hero X emerging and demanding viewer attention, Crunchyroll has already left us with an impressive watchlist of new hits. But sometimes, anime fans crave more than whatever series is clamoring to be the next big hit, and chip away at their backlog. With that in mind, there are plenty of anime streaming already on Crunchyroll that hit the vibe check in June as we’re on the cusp of summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Summer 2025 does have incredible anime airing, returning or new, such as Gachiakuta, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, and more. However, there are still many other past anime to give a go in these coming three months, whether they’re genre-defining hits of the modern era, or hidden gems that either passed you by or were beloved by fans in a bygone era. Here are 7 anime that are perfect for a Crunchyroll binge in June 2025!

1) Dandadan

Dandadan follows Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, two high schoolers who challenge each other’s beliefs—she in ghosts, he in aliens. After encountering both supernatural and extraterrestrial beings, they gain strange powers. Together, they face bizarre threats while uncovering secrets about their pasts and the otherworldly forces chasing them. The series blends action, comedy, romance, and absurdity in a fast-paced, unpredictable ride full of heart, humour, and weirdness.

With season 2 coming out this summer, there is no better time than now to catch up to the anime and ride the rollercoaster of Shonen Jump’s new big hit. Furthermore, the anime proves that it is seriously one of the most gorgeous and best-animated series in a while, and with all the set-up done and the important characters introduced, season 2 will advance into the real story and could prove to be even better than the first.

2) Haikyuu!!

The premier sports anime, Haikyuu!! centers on Shoyo Hinata, a determined teen inspired by a legendary short volleyball player. Despite his height, he joins Karasuno High’s volleyball team, where he forms a fierce rivalry-turned-partnership with talented but arrogant setter Tobio Kageyama. Together, they help rebuild Karasuno’s former glory, facing off against powerful rival schools in regional and national tournaments.

With 2 movies recently announced and a potential anime series that will focus on the anticipated time skip arc, Haikyuu!! is riding higher than ever despite a lack of content for more than 2 years now. With one of the best casts in anime and touching life lessons that made the series resonate with millions, Haikyuu!! is anime at its peak and great for anyone, no matter how many or how little anime they have seen.

3) Hunter x Hunter

Viz Media

Hunter x Hunter follows Gon Freecss, a young boy who discovers his father, Ging, is a legendary Hunter—a title for those who venture into dangerous, unknown territories. Determined to find Ging, Gon takes the Hunter Exam, meeting friends along the way, including Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika. As they grow and face various challenges, they uncover secrets, battle dangerous enemies, and explore the mysteries of the Hunter world, all while Gon’s quest to reunite with his father drives him forward.

With summer almost here, we all need a good and long anime to binge-watch, and there is no better than Hunter X Hunter. One of the best anime and manga of all time, the story operates at such a high level on so many aspects that viewers will definitely find something to love about it. Furthermore, the manga could be returning soon from hiatus as Togashi has promised he’s working on 50 chapters, so fans who finish the anime can jump straight in and hopefully experience it weekly.

4) March Comes In Like A Lion

The story follows Rei Kiriyama, a young professional Shogi player who struggles with depression, isolation, and personal trauma. He moves into a new area, where he forms a deep bond with the three Kawamoto sisters—Akari, Hinata, and Momo—who help him heal emotionally and find purpose. Through his journey, Rei faces difficult life challenges, navigating his relationships, career, and mental health, in one of the most emotionally charged anime.

Be it Rei’s professional shogi life, his new life with the neighbourhood girls or his old scars from his foster family and before that, the series is an excellent representation of depression and finding joy by connecting with others. It also has some of the greatest visual storytelling in anime, and while the anime is yet to return for a third season, it is still worth checking out.

5) FLCL

Naota Nandaba is a typical sixth grader in a dull city. After his brother Tasuku leaves for America, Naota is left with his brother’s belongings—and clingy ex-girlfriend, Mamimi. Life takes a wild turn when Haruko Haruhara, a crazy, guitar-wielding woman on a Vespa, crashes into his world. With bizarre events unfolding, Naota is pulled into a chaotic battle that threatens not just Earth, but possibly the entire universe.

One of the most influential and impactful anime ever, this cult classic managed to leave such a mark despite being only 6 episodes. Insane and wacky animation, hilarious character interactions and a beautifully done coming-of-age story, FLCL (also known as Fooly Cooly) is as good as it gets, and it will surely leave one satisfied with a great experience.

6) Psycho-Pass

In the 22nd century, Japan relies on the Sibyl System to assess citizens’ mental states and predict criminal intent, known as their Psycho-Pass. Inspectors enforce the law, often lethally, aided by Enforcers—former Inspectors now deemed latent criminals. Akane Tsunemori, a new Inspector, believes in true justice. But as she partners with Enforcer Shinya Kougami, she begins to question the system’s integrity and whether real justice can exist within its flawed framework.

A relatively slow-burning, particularly at the beginning, Psycho-Pass runs ahead on all gears after the first few episodes and remains an incredibly morally complex and thought-provoking series throughout. It also helps that the actions and production value are of very high quality, and throughout its 3-season run, it is a criminally underrated series that doesn’t get the amount of love it deserves.

7) Legend of the Galactic Heroes

After a century and a half of deadlock, conflict reignites between the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance, led by two emerging leaders: Reinhard von Lohengramm, a driven imperial strategist, and Yang Wenli, a historian who champions democratic principles. Reinhard aims to eliminate corruption and unify humanity, while Yang defends delicate democratic values. As the war intensifies and ideologies clash, both must grapple with the profound implications of their struggle and the true price of their ambitions.

One of the classics and a series that has unfortunately faded into memory in recent times, this series still holds up extremely well and looks very gorgeous for its times. While it is a good-looking series, the real meat is in the story, as the complex and riveting plot still stands out as one of the best in anime to this day. With an amazing cast and a deep dive into heavy themes such as imperialism and war, this story is still as timeless as ever.