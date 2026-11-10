A Legendary Action Series Is Finally Getting an Anime After 14 Years – Watch First Look Trailer

A legendary action manga is finally getting its own official anime adaptation 14 years after its original debut, and the first look has been revealed at what to expect ahead of its big debut. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has been filled with some strong new releases that are going to cap off a year of notable hits, but there’s still one new anime bringing up the rear and hoping to end the year on an even stronger note. And this new anime has had fans waiting 14 years for it.

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Satoshi Mizukami’s Spirit Circle originally made its debut with Shonen Ganosha’s Young King OURs magazine in 2012, and had a solid four year run before it wrapped ten years ago. But now the franchise is coming back (following the successful debut of Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer‘s own anime a few years ago) with a new revival anime series hitting screens later this December. Giving fans the first look at what to expect from the new series, you can check out the first trailer and poster for Spirit Circle below to see what it’s all about.

Spirit Circle Announces New Anime Revival After 14 Years

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Spirit Circle will be making its debut sometime in December later this year, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. The new anime was directed by the late Tatsuo Sato (who also wrote the scripts for the series) for NAGOMI and EOTA, and produced by TWIN ENGINE. Assistant director Kentaro Mizuno took over duties following Sato’s passing with Satoru Fujimoto providing the character designs. The ending theme revealed in the trailer is titled “No Matter the World,” as performed by Anna Nagase.

The voice cast for Spirit Circle has been announced as well as along with performing for the ending theme, Anna Nagase also stars in the series as Kouko Ishigami. Kazuki Ura stars as Fuuta Okeya, Eri Yukimura as Rune, and Yuichi Nakamura as East. With the news of the adaptation, Mizukami revealed an official statement to help celebrate, “Spirit Circle is getting an anime adaptation! It’s a story that takes us through seven different lives, each set in a different time and place,” the creator’s statement begins.

What to Know for Spirit Circle‘s Anime

©SATOSHI MIZUKAMI, SHONENGAHOSHA/TWIN ENGINE

“With seven times the usual amount of worldbuilding required and an unusual runtime

that’s longer than one cour but shorter than two, bringing this story to anime was no

easy task,” Mizukami noted about the work done on the new Spirit Circle anime. “I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone on the production team who worked so hard to overcome these challenges and make this adaptation possible, and especially to Director Tatsuo Sato.

With the creator then capping it off with, “Whether you’ve read the original manga or are discovering Spirit Circle for the first time, I hope you’ll stay with us all the way to the end.” When Fuuta discovers that he can see spirits, he also find out he’s stuck in a cycle of reincarnation that he and a mysterious new force try to break out of it. But with the series kicking off this December, it won’t be too long before we see more of it in action. What do you think of Spirit Circle so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.